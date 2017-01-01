Designed to provide cutting-edge hearing protection that suppresses gunshot noise, the Sport Tactical 300/Tactical 500 Electronic Hearing Protectors from 3M Peltor Sports utilizes proprietary technology to optimize the shooting experience. Dynamic Suppression Time Technology measures the energy of the gun shot, and based on the firearm being used, will set the suppression time. When shooting indoors, recovery time automatically adjusts to reduce echoes and reverberations. Clear Voice Tracking Technology seeks voice within background noise and actively filters the noise to improve speech intelligibility. Additionally, the Tactical 500 syncs with Bluetooth-enabled devices.

(888) 364-3577

www.amerianhandgunner.com/company/3m-peltor-sports