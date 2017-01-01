Caracal Enhanced

New to the Caracal line is the Enhanced F striker fired semi-auto pistol chambered in 9mm. The contoured polymer frame incorporates a rail interface system for mounting lights and lasers. A one-piece multi-function unit increases rigidity, durability and diminishes felt recoil by reducing torsion and flexing of the grip frame during firing. The cold hammer forged barrels can accommodate +P ammo. The Quick Sight system allows the shooter to present a clear sight picture on target extremely fast. Metal parts are nitride-coated to protect against rust and environmental conditions. The pistol is supplied with two 18- or 10-round magazines, a cleaning kit, cable lock and packed in a plastic carry case.

208) 323-8727

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/caracal-usa