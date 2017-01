Gerber’s Center-Drive Multi-Tool has a full-size driver on the center axis with a standard bit. This means you have all the ergonomics and torque you need at your disposal. A single flick of the thumb gets you access to a large outboard knife. The Center-Drive also features one-thumb opening sliding jaws when you need to use the spring-loaded pliers. For more info: (800) 705-2040, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/gerber-knives-&-tools