Chiappa Firearms Rhino Revolver

A 9mm Luger RHINO REVOLVER is now available. Included in its unique design features, the Rhino fires from the bottom cylinder rather than the top to reduce muzzle rise and felt recoil. Its aluminum alloy frame and barrel shroud make the revolver lightweight. Accessory rails on the 4-, 5- and 6-inch barrel models allow mounted lights or lasers. The revolver’s completely enclosed firing mechanism can be fired either single or double action. It is available in 2-, 4-, 5- and 6-inch barrel lengths in a black finish.

