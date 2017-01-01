Exclusive: 3 Skinny Holsters for 1 Chunky Gun

I love three-inch barreled 1911’s and single-stack 9’s. Even though they can be a handful to hang on to and shoot, they’re skinny and super easy to conceal. Usually though, carrying a skinny gun means giving up on some ammo capacity — most of these kinds of guns have around six, seven, or eight rounds on board. Some days I just want more capacity. And that usually means carrying a larger gun or a thicker subcompact gun such as a Glock 26 Gen4, a 10+1 9mm. Compared to today’s single-stacks, the G26 slide measures 1.18 in. in width as it carries double-stack magazines. So it is one chunky gun. Thankfully, chunky guns like this can be carried concealed with skinny holsters. Here are three to consider…

VersaCarry, $24.99

A simple yet well-engineered design, the VersaCarry holster is really more of a plastic carrier than a holster. The gun barrel slides over the VersaCarry post (snugly) and the attached plastic carrier turns into a belt clip. A rounded plastic shield provides a trigger guard on one side. Slide the gun onto the post and then insert the unit into your waistband. To draw, just draw. The gun comes out; the carrier stays in place. VersaCarry adds 1/8” of additional girth to whatever gun you’re carrying.

ZeroCarry 2.0, $24.95

Another take on the plastic carrier design, ZeroCarry 2.0 provides a post for a gun barrel, a trigger guard and an adjustable-height belt clip attachment. Slide the gun barrel onto the post (it’ll be relatively loose) and insert the unit inside your waistband. Both sides of the trigger are covered and the gun can sit higher or lower, depending on your preferences. To draw, just draw. Since ZeroCarry 2.0’s dimensions allow it to stay within the gun’s width, it adds no additional girth whatsoever. Retention depends on belt tension so draw your belt as tight as you comfortably can. An optional retention strap is included.

Falco Breathable Belly Band, $30.95

Although it isn’t a holster per se, I’m including a belly band here because it is a skinny means of concealed carry. Falco’s Breathable Belly Band is not only comfortable, but at the points where it goes around the gun, it adds only 1mm of girth on each side. Wrap this band low around your waist and dress around it, the gun inside the “holster” pocket stays put. For added retention, stretch the tabbed loop around the back of the slide. To draw, just pull the retention loop off and draw. As a bonus, this bellyband includes two sewn-in magazine pockets and an extra storage pocket for whatever else you need to carry.

Carry a chunky gun? In the comments below, let us know which gun and how you carry it.

— Mark Kakkuri