Exclusive: Gun Cleaning on the Go

I don’t always have my range bag with me when I carry a concealed handgun but I’ve opted for the next best thing, at least in terms of keeping some cleaning supplies handy. Otis Technology’s Tactical Cleaning System ($59.99) puts all the necessary components for a full-on clean-and-lube into a package resembling an oversized hockey puck. Can’t get much more portable than this.

To clarify, however, I don’t clean my gun after each time I carry it and (when I’m really bad) I don’t even clean my gun after each range session. But there have been times when I’ve traveled with my gun (but not with my range bag), unexpectedly had the opportunity to go shooting at a range and then wished I had the ability to clean and lube my gun afterwards. Now I don’t have an excuse not to.

Other reasons for a super-portable cleaning kit? How about a long hike into the back woods to a favorite hunting spot and your gun gets dirty along the way? How about just a long day outside in the dirty, dusty country?

You’ll find this Otis kit in the glove box of my car or in my messenger bag — out of the way but there in case I need it. In it are an assortment of tools, including:

8″, 30″ and 34″ Memory-Flex® Cables — 8” for handguns, of course. The longer ones are for rifles.

Six (6) firearm-specific bronze bore brushes: .22, .270, .30, .38, .45 cal. rifles/pistols and 12/10 ga. shotguns. Hint: Use the .38 for cleaning a 9mm barrel.

T-handle and obstruction removal tools for jammed cases and other blockages

O85 CLP (clean, lube, protect) in a handy 0.5 oz. tube

Cleaning patches

Fiber optic bore light

The only thing I add — stuffed into one of the two interior pockets — is a small, folded piece of an old bed sheet to help with clean up of hands and tools when done.

Everything has its place in the tough, zippered pouch and stays put whether you toss it in a bag or wear it on your belt. Easy, portable, effective.

Do you keep a gun cleaning kit at the ready? What other gun bench or range bag items do you keep in your car or bag?

— Mark Kakkuri