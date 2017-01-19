Exclusive: How do you carry a 1911 concealed?

Just got one of Ruger’s new SR1911’s in hand — be sure to check out Mas Ayoob’s review — and I’m having one of those nostalgic throwback moments where I want to ditch the single stack nine and carry this .45 ACP 1911 concealed. But it’s not all nostalgia. A 1911, especially a lightweight commander, is a great choice for a concealed carry gun. Has been for decades. And, right out of the box, Ruger’s latest SR1911 feels like an old friend. The question for today is which holster to carry it in.

I’ve got a few choices but I’m going to kick this one over to you for insight and comment. Check out the holsters I’ve pictured below and let me know your preference for OWB, IWB, and which types of OWB’s and IWB’s. Or, if your preference isn’t here, let us know what it is. Remember, this is simply a discussion about what type of holster you prefer, not necessarily which brand. We will discuss holster brands later, so, for now, just stick to the matter of holster type and why you like it.

There you go: a few options for holstering a 1911 such as the Ruger SR1911. What’s your preference when holstering your 1911? How do you carry this gun concealed?

— Mark Kakkuri

PS: Once we enjoy some discussion on this, I’ll reveal the manufacturers of all the holsters here. Some may be obvious…