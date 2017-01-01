Exclusive: Questions for the Judge

You’ve seen the Taurus Judge series of revolvers — the .410 shotshell or .45 Long Colt firing 5-rounders. I’m pleased to report I’ve got one in the stable and it’s about to undergo my usual battery of highly structured torture testing, namely: loading it up right out of the box, firing a bunch of rounds from a grab bag of spare ammo, and handing it to my shooting buddies who eye just about everything with a “prove it” kind of attitude. It’ll probably get dropped (accidentally, of course), left dirty, and basically treated like a rental car. Throughout this real-life testing, I’ll have some questions for the Judge:

1. Should I load up with just .410 shot shells?

2. Should I load up with just .45 LC?

I could sneak in another question here, such as: What about loading up with a combination of .410 and .45 LC? And then, which do I want to fire first? And what order for the rest?

3. Is there enough stock to hang on to when firing?

4. Does the sight offer enough for properly aiming?

5. Is it just too big for concealed carry?

By the way, here are the Judge’s specifications:

Model: 4510PLYFS

Finish: Blue

Status: Available

Caliber: 45 Colt/410-ga (2.5″ chamber)

Grips: Ribber

UPC: 7-25327-61069-4

Capacity: 5

Weight: 27.0 oz.

Barrel Length: 2″

Height: 4.6″

Frame: Small

Width: 1.5″

Action: DA/SA

Front Sight: Fixed w/fiber optic (red)

Length: 7.65″

Safety: Taurus Security System,Transfer Bar

Trigger Type: Smooth

Order #: 2-441021PFS

MSRP: $514.17

Finally, how would you answer these questions? You be the Judge.

— Mark Kakkuri