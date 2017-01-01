Exclusive: Questions for the Judge

judge1

You’ve seen the Taurus Judge series of revolvers — the .410 shotshell or .45 Long Colt firing 5-rounders. I’m pleased to report I’ve got one in the stable and it’s about to undergo my usual battery of highly structured torture testing, namely: loading it up right out of the box, firing a bunch of rounds from a grab bag of spare ammo, and handing it to my shooting buddies who eye just about everything with a “prove it” kind of attitude. It’ll probably get dropped (accidentally, of course), left dirty, and basically treated like a rental car. Throughout this real-life testing, I’ll have some questions for the Judge:

1. Should I load up with just .410 shot shells?

judge3

Five rounds of .410 is a very effective load for self defense — as long as you’re very aware of the limitations, following the gun safety rules, etc.

2. Should I load up with just .45 LC?

judge4

Five rounds of .45 LC (AKA .45 Colt) is also a great load for self defense. With these you’re punching clean holes in a target. But aiming and knowing your target of course is still critical.

I could sneak in another question here, such as: What about loading up with a combination of .410 and .45 LC? And then, which do I want to fire first? And what order for the rest?

3. Is there enough stock to hang on to when firing?

judge6

These “Ribber” stocks (or grips, if you’re so inclined) are excellent on other Taurus guns. I expect the same performance here despite only getting two fingers around them.

4. Does the sight offer enough for properly aiming?

judge5

Face it, this is a close range gun for what will likely be a last-second, last-ditch attempt to defend a life. Will the red fiber optic dot on the front sight be enough?

5. Is it just too big for concealed carry?

judge2

Any gun can be concealed, if you work hard enough. But I want to know if this is a viable option for all-day on-body carry.

By the way, here are the Judge’s specifications:

  • Model: 4510PLYFS
  • Finish: Blue
  • Status: Available
  • Caliber: 45 Colt/410-ga (2.5″ chamber)
  • Grips: Ribber
  • UPC: 7-25327-61069-4
  • Capacity: 5
  • Weight: 27.0 oz.
  • Barrel Length: 2″
  • Height: 4.6″
  • Frame: Small
  • Width: 1.5″
  • Action: DA/SA
  • Front Sight: Fixed w/fiber optic (red)
  • Length: 7.65″
  • Safety: Taurus Security System,Transfer Bar
  • Trigger Type: Smooth
  • Order #: 2-441021PFS
  • MSRP: $514.17

Finally, how would you answer these questions? You be the Judge.

— Mark Kakkuri

