Exclusive: She’s One Clever Girl

If you can’t get to your rifle and your handgun fails and your backup handgun is out of ammo — doesn’t matter if you’re a soldier, a police officer, or civilian — you’re in a tough spot. Of course you have a knife on you. Might be a folding knife, which is better than nothing, or it might be a CRKT Clever Girl, which is just plain better. Because she’s built to fight.

Clever Girl offers an impressive array of features: Most importantly, she’s designed by Austin McGlaun who served in the 101st Airborne Division in Iraq and as a street cop in Columbus, Georgia. That’s right, someone who’s been-there-done-that designed this knife.

With an overall length of just over 10”, the plain-edged, powder-coated SK5 54-56 HRC blade is 4.6” in length and 0.158” thick. Weight is 6.3 oz. and the handles are G10. Clever Girl comes with a ultra-durable sheath you can lash to just about anything.

Other than that, there’s not much to say about this knife. Wearing it, you get a lot of handle to grasp for a draw, the knife comes out easily, and the upswept blade is ready to go to work. The G10 handle material offers fantastic purchase and the thinner profile is just the right balance between leverage and maneuverability. Retail price is $125.

There’s a fun story behind the name of this knife. If you can figure it out and post something in the comments below, you’re one clever reader.

— Mark Kakkuri