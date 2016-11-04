Exclusive: The Old Guard and the 1911

I really enjoy seeing and trying all the new holsters and new holster designs available today. But there are a few old (better: “classic”) holsters I love. One is the Galco Royal Guard. This rough-side-out horsehide holster regularly gets called on for concealed carry duty for the Nighthawk Custom T4 you see here.
Now in Generation 2, Galco’s Royal Guard has been around a long time and many holster makers have created a version of this design. The one you see here is from an earlier generation, lacking the raised sweat guard found on the Gen 2 models. But the key features — double belt loops, reinforced mouth, and tough-as-nails horsehide — remain. It retails for $129.95.
Why do I love it? Besides the three key features, the fit of this gun to the 1911 design is perfect. And with smooth-side leather on the inside of the holster, the retention and protection of the 1911 is perfect. That’s right, perfect. Maybe it’s because the 1911 has been around for a long time, too? Anyway, despite being a classic and relatively simple inside the waistband holster, it offers great concealment. The holster sends the stocks of the 1911 up and in (therefore, well-hidden), the bulge of the rig diminishes at 4 o’clock (position on waist — not time of day) and the whole thing remains relatively comfortable all day. Go for a draw and your 1911 is there. Easy out. And with the reinforced mouth, it’s easy back in, too.
While it takes a bit more effort to install — the two belt holster loops go on either side of a pant loop but under your belt — you’re rewarded with a very stable rig and a fairly aggressive forward cant. Removing the holster is a snap; two, actually. And then you pull the rig up and off.
Galco offers two generations of this holster for many handgun makes and models, both new and old. But it’s such a great fit for the 1911, you too might prefer the old Guard.
— Mark Kakkuri
I have One Royal Guard, and Two Summer Comfort SUM 212 holsters, (1) black, (1) tan. All three have 1911’s in them. I carry daily.
Agreed. My favorite IWB holster for the Kimber & Ruger Commander sized .45 ACP.
Couple years ago, I bought a Summer Special II from Brownell’s. It looks and specs pretty much the same, but it does have the sweat shield, which I prefer, as it keeps the Bo-Mar and Swenson from gouging me at the belt line.
Yes, for many years, but in a different brand of IWB holster.
Do people really carry 1911s IWB?
Going to the Galco website, I found no reference to an “Old Guard” holster. Only the Royal Guard model (gen. 2). Hope this clarifies any issues for new buyers.
For those of you that carry a 1911 in this holster daily, what’s the comfort level as compared to a Crossbreed or that style of IWB holster? The Crossbreed and that style is not at all comfortable to me. I drive a lot, and sitting in my truck the “extra” leather on the super-wide holsters tends to rub on my leg and thigh. I now only carry OWB because of this, but I’d really like the concealability of an IWB. The 1911 would be perfect in any flavor in the waistband without a holster, but I won’t carry without a holster. I’ve been carrying a 1911 for over 20 years on and off duty, Colt Defender for summer, Commander or full-size in winter, but all OWB.
I believe I read something in AH about Clint Smith preferring the Sparks Summer Special and a 1911 IWB. That’s about as expert as you’re gonna find.
Thanks, J. Rayburn, for your comment. For sure we should hear from the experts who’ve been carrying for a long, long time. But don’t minimize or dismiss the subjectivity of fit and feel and personal preference when it comes to guns and holsters available today. I too try to make certain guns and holsters work because I know they work for others. But sometimes I have to go with what works for me. I don’t readily disagree with the experts. I’m just saying there’s a case for making decisions based on personal preference. “Comfort” might be THE most subjective area of concealed carry…