Exclusive: The Simple Formula of the Cover6 Gear Holster

Slim nines such as the Walther PPS M2 need simple holsters such as this Cover6 IWB. Handmade by Amish craftsman from high quality cowhide, the Cover6 IWB sports a single pivoting clip. And that’s it.
Leather carrier + steel clip = simple holster. And a winning formula.
Insert gun, insert holster inside the waistband, clip to belt, go. The single point clip allows for holding the gun at various cants; it also allows you to wear it as a tuckable holster, for maximum concealment.
Start with appendix carry, move to 4 o’clock, slide to 3 o’clock. Easy. Going for a drive? Nudge the holster to a more forward cant to clear the seat belt buckle. Just about any position is comfortable and secure yet accessible. The holster’s sweatshield (called “+P” for plus pad) keeps moisture off the gun and, just as importantly, provides a comfortable layer of leather between the gun and your side, even if against your skin. Here’s another feature: the leather continues to conform to your body and gun over time, increasing its comfort.
Retailing for $60, the Cover6 IWB is available in Right Hand or South Paw in its natural leather color. Maximizing concealment and increasing comfort, the holster provides a winning formula for effectively carrying the PPS M2. Simple!
— Mark Kakkuri
I own a Taurus PT 1911 AR CAL .45 ACP
Does cover6 make this holster for this
Weapon?
If it has a rail it won’t fit, but if it doesn’t it will fit.
do make one of these for full size 1911
All the holsters are on our website. Please feel free to shop away.
Will it fit my LC9?
Yes we have a LC9 Holster also. Please see the website for all of them. http://coversixgear.com
The only thing I’d worry about is covering the trigger in a way it couldn’t be activated on a pistol without a safety. That’s height of the holster over the trigger and solidness/stiffness so leather couldn’t be deformed into the trigger guard.
Thanks for the comment, Joe. The leather on the Cover6 is quite thick and fairly stiff. In order for it to be deformed enough to activate the trigger, well, let’s just say that would require a freak accident. Not saying it couldn’t happen; it’s just highly unlikely. Remember, too, that the trigger would not just be covered by the holster leather but also by whatever belt you’re wearing to carry the holster and gun.
Such a amazing holster have had mine now 3 years for my glock 42. Rich is a top notch guy and has a amazing product!
http://www.coversixgear.com
Rich will make a holster to fit just about any weapon you carry.
I own a Cover6 holster for every carry gun I possess and as a result, now have a storage tub FULL of other brands of holsters that I no longer use when in search of a secure, functional and moreover COMFORTABLE holster before finding Cover6. From day 1, I literally forgot I was wearing my daily carry and had to check several times during the day that it was in fact, still there! As it wears in, it gets even more comfortable if that’s even possible.
By design, they are super easy to clip into place and versatile enough to wear 3 or 4 o’clock AND appendix carry if you so choose. The nice part about appendix carry is that you can simply swivel it over 90degrees before sitting so it doesn’t pinch in areas that shouldn’t be pinched. It easily conceals even full size handguns like 1911’s and glocks with simply a t-shirt tucked in over it. They are model specific and Cover6 offers a holster for many models of handgun, you’ll just have to ask.
After finding Cover6, my search for a more comfortable holster had officially ended. You won’t be disappointed.
I have owned both his single point and hybrid holsters. Trust me you will not regret the purchase as its comfortable, adaptable, and quality is out of this world.
Taylor, thanks for your comment. We’d love to hear what specific guns you carry, if you have a favorite you like to holster in the Cover6, and how long you’ve had them.
I have actually carried several different firearms from full size 1911’s, sig p220, 3 shields, and now carrying a glock 43 in cover 6 gears hybrid holster, Makes it pretty much non existent. The hybrid allowed me to to try several different shapes and sizes when it comes to pistols as the shells are changeable, I have owned 3 hybrid and 1 single point, Not one has disappointed me the slightest.
AND I’m going on 4 or 5 years now using cover6 holsters and have not tried another one since then.