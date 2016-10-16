Exclusive: The Simple Formula of the Cover6 Gear Holster

Slim nines such as the Walther PPS M2 need simple holsters such as this Cover6 IWB. Handmade by Amish craftsman from high quality cowhide, the Cover6 IWB sports a single pivoting clip. And that’s it.

Leather carrier + steel clip = simple holster. And a winning formula.

Insert gun, insert holster inside the waistband, clip to belt, go. The single point clip allows for holding the gun at various cants; it also allows you to wear it as a tuckable holster, for maximum concealment.

Start with appendix carry, move to 4 o’clock, slide to 3 o’clock. Easy. Going for a drive? Nudge the holster to a more forward cant to clear the seat belt buckle. Just about any position is comfortable and secure yet accessible. The holster’s sweatshield (called “+P” for plus pad) keeps moisture off the gun and, just as importantly, provides a comfortable layer of leather between the gun and your side, even if against your skin. Here’s another feature: the leather continues to conform to your body and gun over time, increasing its comfort.

Retailing for $60, the Cover6 IWB is available in Right Hand or South Paw in its natural leather color. Maximizing concealment and increasing comfort, the holster provides a winning formula for effectively carrying the PPS M2. Simple!

— Mark Kakkuri