EXCLUSIVE: ‘We’re The Ones Who Are Actually Doing Things,’ Says NSSF CEO Sanetti

When it comes to gun safety, it is the firearms industry that is leading the charge with responsible efforts, while anti-gunners are running a campaign based on emotion and propaganda.

That’s how Steve Sanetti, president of the National Shooting Sports Foundation explained it in an exclusive interview with Insider Online during the 2017 Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade (SHOT) Show in Las Vegas.

NSSF is the firearms industry umbrella organization. It has taken a leadership role in firearms safety, providing more than 37 million free gun safety kits and locks to over 15,000 communities in the past decade. Combined with the free gunlocks and other safety devices provided by manufacturers of new firearms, Sanetti estimated that somewhere in the neighborhood of 100 million gunlocks are “out there.”

Over the past ten years, firearms accidents have also declined 24 percent, he noted.

On their website, NSSF has a pie chart showing the causes of childhood fatalities, and firearms are almost invisible as a cause, at a paltry 1.7 percent, according to 2013 data. Suffocation accounted for more than 30 percent that same year, motor vehicle accidents were responsible for 33.7 percent, and drowning claimed 15.7 percent of youth victims age 14 and under. That data came from the CDC, according to the NSSF site.

According to the Centers for Disease and Control statistics for 2014, the most recent year for which data is available, “33,599 persons died from firearm injuries in the United States accounting for 16.8% of all injury deaths in that year…The two major component causes of firearm injury deaths in 2014 were suicide (63.5%) and homicide (32.6%). The age-adjusted death rate for firearm homicide decreased 2.8%, from 3.6 in 2013 to 3.5 in 2014.”

In 2014, according to the FBI Uniform Crime Report for that year, there were 11,961 total homicides of which 8,124 involved firearms.

The NSSF is now deeply involved in suicide prevention efforts, he said. This effort has revealed something alarming about so-called “universal background check” laws now being pushed by the gun prohibition lobby. Historically, friends and acquaintances have often successfully intervened by simply taking temporary possession of someone’s firearms in times of despair. Now, however, in order to do that legally with required background checks for firearms transfers, that’s not legally possible where such laws have been passed. Needless to say, remedies for this are in the works.

Sanetti candidly noted that while firearms can be dangerous, the fact that accidental deaths have declined “shows us that the average gun owner has a lot more common sense and exercises more responsibility than the media will ever give them credit for.”

NSSF works with local law enforcement and local media on its safety efforts. This has been a successful strategy for getting people to think about firearms safety, Sanetti suggested.

“When you get publicity, you reach a lot of people,” he said.

While it may be impossible to prove that accidents didn’t happen because of programs like Project ChildSafe, he acknowledged, the data strongly suggest that these efforts are having an impact.

What about the future? With Donald Trump in the White House, he said, the “direct threat” is lessened. Translate that to mean that now is the time for gun owners and the industry to concentrate on showing recreational shooting and hunting as enjoyable activities for the entire family.

“It’s fun, it’s safe and it’s something you can do with family and friends as a legitimate social activity,” he observed. “The American public is not buying the mainstream (media) story. They’ve decided that you can buy a gun and be safe with it.”

Consumers are not paying attention to the media message of “gloom and doom,” he added.

The past eight years of the Obama administration saw skyrocketing sales, especially of firearms types that the public feared might be banned or severely regulated. Now that the threat of gun bans appears to have decreased, this may result in some changes in the market. However, if history is any indicator, he recalled that at times in the past when there was a surge in gun buying, the market did settle down, but always at a higher plateau.

Experienced gun owners can now be “ambassadors” for newcomers; introducing new shooters to the sport. It is important, Sanetti noted, to avoid talking down to new shooters. They do not like being lectured to or be insulted, he explained. They want to learn.

“For the people who will listen,” Sanetti said, “we are the ones who are actually doing things that save lives.”

As for gun prohibitionists: “They’ve stuck their heads in the sand and imagine a world that does not exist,” Sanetti said.

Hope For Hearing Protection Act

One thing NSSF President Steve Sanetti would like to see from Congress and the Donald Trump administration is passage of a Hearing Protection Act that removes broad regulation of suppressors (aka “silencers”).

During his report to the firearms industry at a SHOT Show dinner, he put it directly: “And I personally hope for the passage of the Hearing Protection Act, both as a public service to hold down the noise and not disturb our neighbors near shooting ranges, but also to help preserve what little hearing I have left!”

Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo has introduced such legislation (S. 59) and a companion measure as introduced in the House by Reps. Jeff Duncan (R-SC) and John Carter (R-TX). Both the National Rifle Association and Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms have indicated support for the proposal.

According to the Independent Mail, even though the devices are currently regulated under the National Firearms Act, a lot of people own them. More than a half-million have been sold since 2010, the newspaper said, quoting data from the federal government. In 2010, there were 285,007 suppressors in the United States. Now, there are more than 792,000 of them.

On Media Range Day at the SHOT Show, gun writers had the opportunity to shoot several firearms with suppressors. Insider Online sampled a bolt-action Winchester tactical rifle in .308 Winchester that was simply remarkable and impressively quiet.

If this legislation passes and is signed into law, it will open up a new and quieter world for many shooters. Suppressors will be especially useful at indoor ranges and, as Sanetti said, outdoor facilities that may have become victims of suburban sprawl with neighbors who don’t care for the noise and complain to local officials.

SAF Wins Another Case Against Chicago

On the second day of the SHOT Show, the Second Amendment Foundation received good news from the Seventh U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

A three-judge panel struck down a zoning provision, reversing an earlier ruling that upheld “distancing” restrictions for gun ranges, and reversed an earlier ruling that upheld certain age restrictions for gun ranges.

Writing for the court, Judge Diane S. Sykes noted, “To justify these barriers, the City raised only speculative claims of harm to public health and safety. That’s not nearly enough to survive the heightened scrutiny that applies to burdens on Second Amendment rights.”

“The extremes to which the city has gone in an attempt to narrow its compliance with the Supreme Court ruling in McDonald v. City of Chicago can only be described as incredible stubbornness,” SAF Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb said in prepared statement.

McDonald v. City of Chicago was SAF’s original case that essentially nullified Chicago’s handgun ban in June 2010. Subsequently, SAF sued Illinois, forcing the legislature to adopt a concealed carry statute. A separate NRA case also sought the same thing.

