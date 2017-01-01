Flying Circle Bag Co.

Flying Circle launches its line of Concealed Carry Backpacks with the release of the Brazos Backpack. With more than 20 pockets and secret compartments, it’s capabale of organizing gear for military use, weekend camping trips or as a bug-out bag. Additional features include MOLLE webbing on the front, sides, top, bottom, straps, belt and inside the center pocket. Multiple exterior pockets on the front and sides provide room for items of varying sizes. Inside, there are two center compartments along with a tablet pocket and padded laptop compartment. Constructed with durable water-resistant polyester fabric, the Brazos Backpack is available in black or coyote brown.

(800) 344-7242

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/flying-circle-bag