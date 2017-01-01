An extension of the FNS series of striker-fired pistols, FN America has launched the FNS-9 COMPACT FDE. The FNS-9 Compact FDE will feature a flat dark earth (FDE) polymer frame and durable, scratch-resistant PVD slide coating that has been color matched to ensure consistency. It will also retain the line’s ergonomic grip angle and diamond texture grip pattern standard on FNS and FNX models. Two magazine options are available: pinky extender for better grip and a full-size grip sleeve for range training and backup use.

(703) 288-3500

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/fn-america