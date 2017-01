G2 Research debuts the .45 ACP+P Civic Duty round. It’s designed to penetrate 6 to 8 inches in ballistic gel, while the round’s design prevents it from passing through the target. It will expand 1.5 inches, with copper petals opening up to create a large wound channel. The 164-grain bullet achieves a velocity of 1,020 from a 5-inch 1911.

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/g2-research