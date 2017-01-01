By Mark Kakkuri

Sitting on a shelf in our living room for several weeks now, silently and unobtrusively standing guard, is a sleek silver and black box. The box looks like a space-age cable box, a game console or a contemporary speaker. In it is a loaded handgun. No one can open the box unless they have the right fingerprint or RFID card/key or app/code. When the right key is used, the box lid opens immediately on hydraulic hinges, allowing access to the gun inside. If anyone tries to move the box, an audible alarm sounds. If I don’t want the box to be portable, I can secure it via predrilled mounting holes or a tether cable. The box is actually a safe made from 4mm die cast aluminum and weighs 4.7 pounds. As for interior size, it measures 7.5″ x 8.75″ x 1.75″. On the exterior, it measures 10″ x 11.6″ x 2.7″.

GunBox 2.0, as it’s called, offers a solution to a problem gun owners have been trying to solve for as long as handguns have been around — how to have a gun nearby, quickly accessible, but safe and secure when not needed. Safes with combination locks and key locks take a bit more time to access. They may not be portable, nor secure and you certainly wouldn’t put it out in the open. As such, GunBox 2.0 offers two very fast means of access: fingerprint and RFID card. Getting the box open with either means takes about one second, offering essentially immediate access to a handgun. And it can be sitting on a side table or shelf or kitchen counter. GunBox 2.0 retails for $319, comes in several colors and offers a non-biometric model for $275. For more info: www.americanhandgunner.com/index, Ph: (801) 331-8655.

