Hoppe’s introduces the Hoppe’s Black High Performance Gun Care line. Comprised of gun cleaner, precision oil, copper cleaner, grease syringe and lubricating cloth, the line has been designed to protect MSRs and other high-round count, high-performance firearms – but will work with any firearm. The products are formulated to withstand temperatures ranging between -65ºF to 540ºF.

