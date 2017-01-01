The Impact Sport Bolt Electronic Earmuff from Howard Leight by Honeywell features the same Noise Reduction Rating (NRR) of 22 dB and slim profile of the popular Impact Sport, with updated features. The Impact Sport Bolt offers improved circuitry and an attack time of 250 times faster than the current model. Additional features include improved amplification, a premium leatherette headband, AUX cable with in-line microphone and accessories such as extra ear cushions and a belt clip. Product availability expected in spring 2017.

(866) 786-2353

www.americanhandgunner.com/howard-leight-by-honeywell