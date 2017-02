The CompRail System represents Kinetic Concealment’s latest product in its defense accessory line. The CompRail System was designed for a competition shooter’s quick pistol modification, or for those users who wish to mount a weaver mount-style optic on a handgun. It’s designed to fit all 1911 pistols with a rail, the SIG 250, S&W M&P (Full and Compact) and Beretta 92, 96.

(731) 388-9693

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/kinetic-concealment