LaserLyte introduces the Pink Pearl V-MAG Grip Laser for all North American Arms .22 Magnum revolvers. The integrated Class-IIIA laser is activated by a natural grip. With included tools, it only takes a few minutes to install the V-MAG. Windage and elevation are fully adjustable to the point of impact, while an exterior battery compartment is accessible without removing the laser sight from the firearm.

(928) 649-3201

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/laserlyte