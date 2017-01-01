MEC Shooting Sports introduces the MEC Marksman, a single stage reloader, to the metallic reloading enthusiast. The MEC Marksman is made from ductile cast iron and features a patent-pending self-centering shell holder. It’s compatible with all 7/8-14 thread dies to change calibers quickly. Users can reload .22 Hornet to .416 Rigby with this machine. In addition to the MEC Marksman, the Metallic line will include reloading accessories and essentials.

(800) 797-4632

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/mec-shooting-sports