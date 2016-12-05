National CCW Reciprocity Could Happen In 2017

By Dave Workman

As this column was written, federal legislation designed to make national concealed carry reciprocity a reality was in the works, courtesy of North Carolina Republican Congressman Richard Hudson.

His bill will be known as the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act of 2017, and some insiders believe there is a very good chance it will become law. With Capitol Hill controlled by Republicans and Donald Trump headed to the White House, the odds are better than they have been in a very long time. It’s the second time he has offered such a bill.

By no small coincidence, more than a dozen House Republicans announced they are bringing back the Congressional Second Amendment Caucus (CSAC), with Rep. Thomas Massey of Kentucky in the chair. This is the third incarnation of the caucus, whose job will be to push pro-rights legislation in the next Congress. It just might work out that Hudson’s bill will be one of the first items they consider.

Joining Massey at CSAC are Reps. Paul Gosar (AZ), Ken Buck (CO), Ted Yoho (FL), Jody Hice (GA), James Comer (KY), Justin Amash (MI), Warren Davidson (OH), Scott Perry (PA), Brian Babin (TX), Mark Meadows (N.C.), Jeff Duncan (S.C.), Dave Brat (VA) and Alex Mooney (W.Va.), as noted by the Washington Free Beacon.

Concealed carry reciprocity is just one item on a pretty healthy gun rights agenda. Leading the charge are the National Rifle Association, Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms and Gun Owners of America.

Their first concern is getting someone appointed to the Supreme Court who shares the perspective of the late Justice Antonin Scalia where the Second Amendment is concerned. Scalia authored the 2008 Heller ruling. That was followed up in 2010 by the McDonald ruling, which incorporated the Second Amendment to the states via the 14th Amendment. Scalia didn’t write that one, but he concurred.

Also high on the list for the NRA and CCRKBA’s Alan Gottlieb is national concealed carry reciprocity. This would enable legally licensed citizens — currently estimated at more than 15 million, according to John Lott, president of the Crime Prevention Research Center — to carry their defensive sidearms in all other states, under those states’ regulations. It’s a prickly issue that is going to meet lots of resistance.

Another thing they all would like to see is background check reform, and a serious change of philosophy about so-called “gun-free zones.” Such zones have only proven to be “gun-free” for law-abiding citizens, not madmen or domestic terrorists. Most, if not all, recent high profile mass shootings have occurred in places where firearms are prohibited.

Also on everyone’s list, including the National Shooting Sports Foundation, is taking suppressor regulation out of the National Firearms Act, where it never belonged in the first place. Suppressors are first and foremost hearing protection devices. In a recent Op-Ed piece that was published in various newspapers, Gottlieb called for passage of a “National Hearing Protection Act” that would remove red tape for those wanting suppressors.

According to The Hill, getting a pro-gun rights agenda through Congress may not be as easy as some expect. Republicans hold a 52-seat edge in the Senate, but there are procedural issues that could falter due to the required 60-vote threshold.

When Hollywood launched a film in December about a gun control lobbying effort, the reception was less than impressive, according to the Washington Free Beacon, which ran the numbers.

“Miss Sloane,” starring Jessica Chastain, was a box office flop, according to Fox News. On its opening weekend in 1,648 theaters, it made a rather disappointing $1,922,300. The Free Beacon broke out a calculator and said the film averaged $1,167 per theater.

The more interesting story is about how the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, one of the nation’s most vocal gun control lobbying groups, cooperates with Hollywood “to integrate the realities of gun violence into entertainment.” That revelation came from Brendan Kelly, Brady Campaign press secretary. Kelly said the Brady Bunch had also consulted on scripts for “The Good Wife” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Meanwhile, Miss Chastain’s performance in the film’s title role was good enough to earn a Golden Globe nomination.

Law And Disorder For Indiana Town

Bunker Hill is a very small town in Indiana, with a marshal and four unpaid reserve deputies.

Scratch that. Bunker Hill, as of Dec. 12, didn’t have a marshal or deputies because they all quit. According to the Kokomo Tribune, Town Marshal Michael Thomison handed the town council a letter of resignation that asserted members of that panel had wanted him to “be involved in illegal, unethical and immoral things over time.” The story, and other published reports, did not elaborate on the allegations.

At one time, there were nine reserve deputies, but the council apparently trimmed that and reduced their patrol area. That was among the things that led to the marshal’s resignation.

The council initially didn’t have much to say, but promised to find a new marshal, news reports said. Meanwhile, Miami County Sheriff’s deputies will be patrolling the town, according to the newspaper.

BB Gun No Match For A Real One

A man in North Kansas City, Missouri faces a first-degree robbery charge because he allegedly took a BB gun to an armed robbery and couldn’t bluff the clerk of a convenience store, who had a real one.

According to WDAF-TV, the suspect in this caper allegedly strolled into a Pour Boys gas station/convenience store, asked about the price of a candy bar and then whipped out the BB gun and repeatedly demanded cash.

But the clerk pulled his own gun and opened fire, putting a bullet into the suspect’s shoulder. At that point, WDAF reported, he yelled, “It’s just a toy gun!” Yeah, but this thing shaped up as a real armed robbery.

The guy with the hole in his shoulder turned out to have been previously arrested for drug possession, a parole violation, shoplifting and burglary.

