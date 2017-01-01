New Products May/June 2017 Issue

Hollow-Point

CRKT

The Hollow-Point is designed by Ken Onion for CRKT’s Ruger knife line. This folding knife includes modern features like a frame lock mechanism, molded plastic scales, two position pocket clip, lanyard hole and blade flipper with IKBS ball bearing pivot system for fast, efficient opening. Its 3.17″ plain-edge blade is 8Cr13MoV, 58-59 HRC steel with a satin finish; the handle is stainless steel with inserts. For more info: (503) 685-5015, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/crkt

GWII DLX “Alchimista” III

EMF

The EMF GWII Alchimista III in .357 Mag is two-toned in blue and old silver, with engraving. Other features include a lower, wider hammer, an octagonal barrel and 1860 army checkered walnut grips. For more info: (800) 430-1310, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/early-and-modern-firearms-inc-emf

The Ridge Packin’ Tee

Ridge Footwear

The Ridge Packin’ Tee adapts to your style and needs whether you’re a right- or left-hand draw or if you carry a large or small firearm. It is designed for versatility and comfort so you can always have your firearm at your side without the fit issues of standard holsters. Wear everyday shirts/clothing over the Packin’ Tee which is made of 100 percent pre-shrunk cotton and features a compression fit. It’s snug but not bulky or constricting and comes in crew- or V-Neck, black or white, men’s or women’s. For more info: (352) 357-2669, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/ridge-footwear

10TH EDITION HANDBOOK OF CARTRIDGE RELOADING

Hornady

The 10th Edition Hornady Handbook of Cartridge Reloading features over a thousand pages of reloading data, techniques and bullet information. Handloaders will have access to over 200 different calibers featuring a variety of loads for the full line of Hornady bullets — from 17-caliber varmint cartridges to large dangerous game loads. New Hornady bullets have been added to this edition, including the ELD-X and ELD Match bullet lines. The 1st edition started as a 360-page guide with only 70 cartridges and 68 bullets. For more info: (800) 338-3220, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/hornady-manufacturing-company

The Reliant

DeSantis Gunhide

The Reliant Mag Pouch from DeSantis Gunhide is made of premium-grade American steer hide in black or tan. It is available for most common handgun calibers. It will accommodate belts up to 13/4″ wide. For more info: (631) 841-6300, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/desantis-gunhide

Executive Gun Belt

CrossBreed Holsters

The CrossBreed Executive Gun Belt features hand-oiled tanned leather and a buckle with a gun metal finish in matte or gloss for a custom look. Each belt is beveled, burnished and joined by recessed stitching using 277 thread. Approximately 1/4″ thick, the belt is strong enough for everyday carry and fashionable too. For more info: (888) 732-5011, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/crossbreed-holsters

The Lioness

TOPS Knives

The Lioness Rockies Edition is TOPS Knives’ first model for female users. This fixed-blade knife designed by Leo Espinoza has an overall length of 7.63″ and weighs 3.7 oz. Its blade, made of 1095 RC 56-58 with a tumble finish, is 4.13″ long and 0.13″ thick. Its handle is made of Tan Canvas Micarta. The Lioness comes with a Coyote Tan Kydex sheath. For more info: (208) 542-0113, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/tops-knives

Taurus 1911 .45 ACP

Taurus

The new Taurus 1911 .45 ACP with Picatinny rails (Model 1911SS-1) has a hammer-forged (not cast) ordnance-grade steel frame, slide and barrel with a stainless steel finish. With a capacity of 8+1, the pistol has a 5″ barrel and a twist rate of 1:16″. Other features include a Heinie Straight Eight rear sight. For more info: (305) 624-1115, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/taurus-international-firearms

Bear Edge Manual Folder

Bear & Son Cutlery

The Bear Edge Manual Folder 61102 from Bear & Son Cutlery has a length of 41/2″ (closed) and weighs 3.1 oz. Its blade is made from 440 stainless steel; the handle is of G-10 with stainless steel hidden liners. This folder features a knife trigger for rapid and seamless deployment of the blade. The tip-up carry clip allows both right- and left-handed users easy access to the folder from one’s pocket. For more info: (800) 844-3034, www. americanhandgunner.com/company/bear-son-cutlery-inc

Rifle Butt Cuff

​Diamond D Custom Leather

Diamond D Custom Leather’s handcrafted Rifle Butt Cuffs have reinforced stitching between each loop to prevent the dimensions of the interior cartridge loop from changing. The inside of each Rifle Butt Cuff is also lined with suede to ensure it won’t slide while on your rifle. At the same time, this also protects your stock from being damaged. Diamond D Custom Leather’s Rifle Butt Cuff will hold either 5–12 gauge shotgun shells, or six rounds in other popular rounds. For more info: (907) 631-4212, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/diamond-d-custom-leather

Custom Steel Grips for 1911’s

Tyler Gun Works

Tyler Gun Works’ Custom Steel Grips for 1911’s are color-case hardened and are lightweight at 4 oz. The grips are machined out of a billet of steel then flipped over on the backside. After machining, the grips are polished and undergo the same color-case process as the company’s firearms. Each pair is then coated with a sealer to make them withstand day-to-day use. For more info: (806) 729-7292, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/tyler-gun-works

Tiger Leg-Ankle Holster

​White Tiger Leatherworks

The Tiger Leg-Ankle Holster features a heavy wool backer to provide user comfort and resist moisture. It is made with a 20-degree forward rake. The adjustment range was designed to fit ankles of all sizes. All models have a thumb break unless requested differently. White Tiger Leatherworks can custom-build this model for different guns. For more info: (574) 527-6870, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/white-tiger

Cloak Mag Carrier

Alien Gear Holsters

The Cloak Mag Carrier from Alien Gear Holsters is available for one or two magazines. Both options can be worn IWB or OWB. The Dual Cloak Mag Carrier package also includes a paddle and a belt slide attachment for open carry and an adjustable magazine holster retention for a custom fit. Like the Cloak Tuck 3.0 IWB Holster, each Cloak Mag Carrier has a neoprene backing to provide all-day comfort for concealed carriers. For more info: (208) 215-2046, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/alien_gear_holsters

Elzetta Bones Flashlight

Elzetta Design LLC

The Elzetta Bones Flashlight is bare bones but with the same performance and durability as other Elzetta illumination devices. It even comes at a lower price point. Producing 650 lumens of light, the Bones flashlight is activated with a simple, quiet click switch. It projects light through a field-replaceable solid-acrylic optical lens (no reflector) and comes in a natural gray Type III hard-anodized finish. For more info: (859) 707-7471, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/elzetta-design-llc

Desert Eagle Mark XIX L5

Magnum Research

The Desert Eagle Mark XIX L5 is now being offered in .44 Magnum. It comes with a new 5″ barrel length and features a hard-coat anodized black aluminum frame, black carbon steel slide and barrel with Hogue finger groove rubber grips. The pistol also has Magnum Research’s integral muzzle brake. Weighing under 50 oz., the L5 is New York state compliant. Overall length is 9.75″. For more info: (763) 300-1132, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/magnum-research-inc

CellVault Clear

Thyrm

The CellVault by Thyrm protects batteries and other important gear while keeping them accessible and organized. The new CellVault Clear allows the contents to be visible without opening it. The IPX8 waterproof container easily attaches to MOLLE webbing and straps and has lanyard loops at both ends for more attachment options. The CellVault Clear is slim using less than one MOLLE webbing column to give room for other gear. For more info: (612) 547-6164, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/thyrm

Böker Smatchet 2.1

Böker USA Inc.

The Böker Smatchet 2.0 was a big hit so the company came up with a new version — the Smatchet 2.1. With an OAL of 154/5″, the knife is both a tactical machete as well as a large hacking knife. Its 10″ blade is made from N690 with a stonewash finish; the handle scales are CNC-milled canvas micarta. The Smatchet 2.1 comes with a cordura sheath. For more info: (303) 462-0662, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/boker-usa-inc

LensPen Products

LensPen

LensPen products for cleaning lenses, filters and LCD displays are compact and fit easily in a camera bag, pocket or purse. Use the Original LensPen for a DSLR, the MiniPro for a GoPro, MicroPro for eyepieces, FilterKlear for filters and DigiKlear for LCD displays. All feature a retractable natural brush on one end and a cleaning tip with LensPen’s carbon cleaning technology on the other. For more info: (604) 681-6472, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/lenspen-parkside-optical-inc

Uni-Chuck “Shim Fit” Combo

Quinetics Corporation

Extend the life of your current Kinetic Bullet Puller by using the new Uni-Chuck “Shim Fit” Combo. It is designed to restore and replace the worn interface and also improve the lost efficiency of all brands of kinetic bullet pullers on the market. By concentrating kinetic energy, the Uni-Chuck increases pulling power thus reducing users’ effort in pulling a bullet. Simply affix the “Shim Fit” insert to the puller tube opening flat side up, assemble the Uni-Chuck cap and start pulling. For more info: (830) 693-0237, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/quinetics-corporation

CQB COMMANDER COMBAT

Lightning Strike Products Inc

The Wilson Combat’s CQB Commander Compact is available in both .45 ACP and 9mm. With its full-size grip frame, 4.25″ carbon steel slide and stainless match-grade barrel and bushing, the CQB Commander is ideal for professionals who like the form and function of the classic 1911. Other features include chamber fluting, serrations and a flush cut reverse crowned barrel. For more info: (870) 545-3635, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/wilson-combat

Versacarry Pro

Versacarry

The Versacarry Pro holster features a self-molding, dual comfort guard design, which reduces sharp edges from coming in contact with the user. The dual comfort guard is equipped with strong neodymium earth magnets sewn into the lining to ensure closure and protection. For more info: (979) 820-3267, www.americanhandgunner.com/company/versacarry