Remington RP9

Remington introduces the Model RP9, a full-size polymer-framed handgun. The RP9 features a double-stack magazine, with a capacity of 18 rounds, and a number of accuracy and control enhancements — such as an ambidextrous slide lock, optimized grip angle to reduce felt recoil, a triggerguard undercut and ergonomic polymer frame. It’s chambered in 9mm+P and has a 4.5-inch barrel. A restricted-capacity model with 10-round magazines is also available.

