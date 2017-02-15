San Diego Reports Crime Decline, But Murders Up

By Dave Workman

San Diego may have a confusing way of looking at things, provided one reads the Union Tribune as the Insider did recently, to learn that the violent crime rate dropped 4.6 percent in 2016 while murders were up by a dozen, from 37 to 49.

Some of that was blamed on the work of an alleged serial killer targeting homeless people. Only 25 of the 49 slayings involved firearms, the newspaper said. At the same time, the Union Tribune said it was the second-lowest crime rate for the city in 47 years, with violent crime dropping almost five percent.

Overall, according to Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman, there were 785 fewer crime victims last year than in 2015. But there were a half-dozen more rapes, nine more robberies and — this will get the attention of motorists – a whopping 743 more auto thefts, the newspaper said. Still, the report noted that, “overall crime decreased by 2.3 percent.”

While the violent crime rate dropped, murders were up 32.4 percent, rape was up 1.1 percent and robbery was up 0.7 percent. Assaults were down 7.7 percent. Domestic violence cases declined 7.8 percent and there were 24.4 crimes per 1,000 residents.

Dial-A-Homicide In Florida

Say what you want about the situation in San Diego, but at the far end of the country, down in Pinellas County, Florida one alleged killer apparently decided to remove all confusion by calling the sheriff’s office after plugging a musician in an Oldsmar bar.

WTVT, the local Fox news affiliate in Tampa, reported that an ex-Michigan police officer had some kind of argument with a well-known local drummer that reached a head in mid-February. The victim in this case, identified as David Patrick Brown, was apparently working at this place in the kitchen, where he was “training to be a cook.”

The suspect had reportedly been in a confrontation with Brown after allegedly directing some racial slurs at the band and was kicked out of the place. Well, he showed back up with a .45-caliber pistol and started shooting. Brown, who was part of the Hope Darling Band and an Army veteran with a medical discharge, leaves a widow and son.

So, the alleged shooter lowers the gun and raises his cellphone to call 911…on himself.

Rolling Back Obama, One Regulation At A Time

When the U.S. Senate voted 57-43 to revoke a regulation adopted by the Obama administration designed to disqualify tens of thousands of Social Security beneficiaries from exercising their Second Amendment rights, it scored points with gun rights groups.

The regulation would have added the names of some 75,000 people with alleged “mental disorders” to the National Instant Background Check System. This would have affected people with “impairments” who had help from someone else to manage their finances, according to Fox News.

House Joint Resolution 40 had already passed the House on a 235-180 vote, so after Senate action, the bill went to President Donald Trump.

The National Rifle Association noted in a statement that the Obama administration rule, which was finalized in late 2016, was “an ill-conceived action (that) striped some of the most vulnerable Americans of their right to keep and bear arms without due process.”

NRA’s Chris Cox said the Senate vote pushed back “some of the egregious government overreach that characterized the Obama era.”

The Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms put it bluntly: “This rule was more about disqualifying as many people as possible from exercising their Second Amendment Rights than it ever was about public safety.”

“There are far better ways to deal with people who have mental disabilities than to stigmatize them by lumping their names in with criminals,” said CCRKBA Chairman Alan Gottlieb. “President Trump’s signature on this measure will be one more step toward making the Second Amendment great again.”

Ark. Newspaper Poll Shows Strong Support For Campus Carry

Bet they didn’t see this one coming: When the Madison County Record, an Arkansas newspaper based in Huntsville, ran an online poll asking whether people with concealed carry permits should be allowed to carry guns on college campuses, nearly 98 percent of the respondents said “Yes.”

Another 1.5 percent supported the idea but said colleges should be able to chose whether they would allow campus carry. A paltry 0.7 percent said “No” to the idea.

The campus carry movement was born on the day after the Virginia Tech attack in April 2007. Since then, there has been considerable resistance to allowing students or faculty to be armed on college and university campuses.

Let’s Hear It For Consistency

A Williamsport, Pennsylvania man is in trouble with the law, but at least he apparently sticks to his guns, in the literal sense.

According to PennLive in Mechanicsburg, on the same day that 35-year-old Samuel Bozochovic pleaded guilty to a criminal trespass charge, he burglarized a local gun store. That brought federal charges against Bozochovic.

At a hearing in U.S. Middle District Court, Magistrate Judge William Arbuckle III ordered him held without bail, the report said.

Now here’s a math and social studies problem for the gun control crowd. PennLive reported that 11 handguns were stolen from the R&J Welch gun shop. When cops popped the suspect, they recovered five of those firearms. But where were the other six?

This works out to a dilemma for advocates of “universal background checks” who insist that the red tape will prevent criminals from getting their hands on firearms. If the report does anything, it demonstrates once again that outlaws don’t bother with the formalities when they obtain guns.

