Thank you for an excellent magazine! Can you provide the source for the data presented in the “Add It Up” column in the July/August 2015 issue? Thanks! Dave Osborne
I thought I had read there was a collection of all of Conner’s GunCrank Diaries. I can’t find it listed anywhere.
Is there one and if so what’s the address for it?
Here you go: https://americanhandgunner.com/category/guncrank-diaries/
I have a question about what I can do about fixing my pistol I have now or should I purchase another pistol. My problem is that when I pull the trigger my finger bends downward and the trigger pinches my finger. I shoot a Taurus PT 120 .40 caliber. I have shot 1911’s and not had this problem; however I have heard that 1911 are more difficult to keep in tune and clean then the new pistols on the market. I am not opposed to purchasing a 1911 if this is the only pistol I can use to solve my problem. Please help.
I love American Handgunner Magazine. I love the information on guns and gear. Moreover, I really love the Ayoob Files.
I have enjoyed your magazine for quite some time. I am also a subscriber. I got my copy today in the mail and the last 10 or so pages ripped and tore so bad the article is missing. Is there anyway I could get a replacement copy? Keep up the good work. Thank you, Thomas Hampton
I will have our subscription department contact you about sending you a new copy. Thank you.
After reading a past Conner report on the Ruger LCR, I purchased one and have been very pleased with it. I have been looking for a 45 ACP to replace my custom 1911 that had been stolen and had not even considered a Kahr CT45 until his last report. Thanks for that, it has all the features that I want ( slim and small grip ), as I have small hands. Keep up the good work. Dennis McGrath
all your phone numbers are turned off. So sad if you are out of business you did well.Hoefully somebody sees this. I saw your mag in Walmart but did not get mine in mail.
We are so sorry, we had phone problems yesterday. All phones are back on today, please contact our subscription department if you have any questions about your subscription. 1-858-605-0253
While rereading Ed Yost’s article “Understanding Headspace” in the Sept/Oct 2015 issue, I noticed a picture of 38 Specials with setback primers. I don’t know how I missed it before, but don’t understand how these can be caused by excessive headspace. They appear to me to be caused by firing squib loads or test firing non-loads having primers only. I’ve been wrong before, am I now?
I am confused by my new 22 silencer. I have a Silencerco Specter II which works very well on my Savage Mark II bolt action rifle. My son’s Red Rider BB gun is louder. However when I put the silencer on my Ruger 22 pistol it is comparatively loud. I assume 22 ammo has slow burning powder and the powder is still burning when it leaves the muzzle end of my pistol which is why it is not quiet. Is this a reasonable assumption and, if so, is there such a things as a sub-sonic 22 with fast burning powder that can solve the problem. Thanks so much, American Handgunner is my go to source and it is fun to read too!!
Please continue your fight against the anti gunners in America. I am an Australian and each day articles are published by the anti gun media in Australia and there is a deafening silence from anyone in our defence. Remember that if they get “assault or rapid fire defensive” weapons banned they will move on hand gun magazine capacity. If they get that they will move on semi-auto hand guns. Once all of these are gone they will move on 4 wheel driving or whatever else takes their fantasy. If giving up my guns would save the world I probably would, but I am not naïve enough to think that the bad guys would obey. Fight for every inch as they mean to take a yard. The greatest threat to your freedom is the gentle erosion bit by bit of your ability to own and use what you want.
Thank you for excellent magazines . I wonder if your staff of writers could help me with a problem? I have very large hands and I love single action revolvers, mostly the UBRTI 45 Colt copies. My problem is I need oversized grips to keep the knuckle of my third finger away from the trigger guard. I have run out of ideas on who to call with this problem. Thanks for your help. Garu
I cannot express how much I enjoy American Handgunner and Guns magazines. I totally agree with all the compliments your expert staff members garner. They surely deserve them. Although I am not a hunter, but enjoy IDPA range days. I do posses a collection of rare,classic European air rifles that are valued up there with fine firearms. The best German examples have walnut stocks and superb mechanical parts. Due to this collection, I can empathize with Dave Anderson’s love of rifles. I am surprised that I do not read more compliments of Dave’s articles. Dave is an all-round gun guy, seemingly comfortable with both rifles and handguns. His dialogue reeks of genuine deep knowledge and confidence that con only come from experience. Please extend my thanks for his articles and the degree of obvious wisdom he imparts.
I just read Mark Hampton’s piece on the Desert Eagle. I bought one in .44 Mag a while ago because, while I love shooting my .44 AutoMag, I only use it for hog hunting. I’m always afraid of breaking something and parts for the AMP aren’t available anywhere at any price. If anything breaks, it’s an expensive paperweight.
The DE is remarkably comfortable to shoot with full-power loads and great fun. My only problem is finding a holster. I’d like an open-top crossdraw, but I can’t find one. There are a few cheap Nylon and leather belt holsters, but they look like crap. The cut-down rifle scabbards are just too damn big and I’ve read bad reviews on the shoulder rigs.
Any suggestions?
Just finished the Nov/Dec 2016 “Historic Holsters” by Bob Arganbright. Was amazed to find mention of Oklahoma State Police Officer Dan Combs, sho made a holster for Bill Jordan. I had the honor and pleasure to meet and watch Officer Combs give a shooting demo in the 1970’s in North Little Rock AR. I was a police officer in a nearby town, and was overwhelmed by the speed and accuracy of Combs’ shooting. Also watched as he emptied a 50 round drum in a Thompson all shots going thru the ace of spades, without cutting the card in half. Would love to see an article about him and his holster design, that the OSP used for a time. Keep up the good work! Really enjoy the magazine!
Enjoy your magazine very much. Do need help locating a holster. Have been looking everywhere for a paddle type holster for my Walther PK380 auto. Do you know of any company that make one? Have contacted sever company’s from your magazine and have not received a reply from any of them. Any help you can give would be very helpful.
I just got done reading Will Dabbs Md article on the Sig MPX…would love to know where he found the adaptor for mounting a can on it,,,,I am LE and carry one in the trunk for close-in and personal work…..any help would be appreciated….Thanks Pat Sabo
I was shocked t see Hampton without sticks in the Jan/Feb 2017 issue, then mirabile dictu, there was Dabbs NOT looking like he just came from a Ukrainian milsurp fire sale!
Will wonders never cease?