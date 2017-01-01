Springfield Armory Saint

Springfield Armory introduces the SAINT, an optics-ready personal-defense rifle. The SAINT features a 16-inch Chrome Moly Vanadium barrel. The 5.56mm NATO chamber feeds a 1:8-inch twist rate barrel capable of stabilizing a broad range of ammunition types and projectile lengths. Chamber, bore, and barrel exterior are treated with Melonite for longevity and corrosion resistance. Type III hard anodized aircraft-grade 7075 T6 aluminum upper and lower receivers are joined using Springfield Armory’s Accu-Tite system. Out of the box, the SAINT includes an upgraded stock, grip and handguard components from Bravo Company. It weighs 6 lbs. 11 oz. unloaded and measures 35.5 inches long with its six-position stock fully extended.

