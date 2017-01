Spyderco’s Q Ball is named for the ceramic ball bearing at the heart of its lock mechanism. It’s a full flat-ground VG-10 Wharncliffe-style blade with a finger choil to encourage a forward grip. It has a solid stainless steel back spacer and textured G10 scales. The Para Military 3 has an overall length of 7.27 inches and weighs 3.0 oz., while the Q Ball measures 6.58 inches and weighs 3.5 oz.

(303) 279-8383

www.americanhandgunner.com/spyderco-inc