Streamlight TLR-6 Rail Mount

Streamlight has introduced three models to the TLR-6 Rail Mount weapon light, which is designed to securely attach to the rail and triggerguard of GLOCK and M&P standard and compact railed handguns; Springfield Armory XD and XD(M); and XD Mod.2 railed handguns. Features include C4 LED to maximize visibility and integrated red aiming laser for tactical and home defense uses. Each model offers 100 lumens, 2,000 candela and a beam distance of 89 meters. The three lighting modes include LED Only, LED/Laser and Laser Only.

(800) 220-7488

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/streamlight-inc