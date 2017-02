TALON Grips introduces Moss-colored rubber grips to the company’s line of adhesive-backed firearm grips, the first custom-colored rubber grip added to the line, which currently includes tactical favorites flat dark earth and olive drab. With the new color addition, TALON Grips’ line of offerings has expanded from over 400 to more than 600 products.

