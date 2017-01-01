Texas Armament & Technology announces it will be importing the Schmeisser SLP-9 9mm. It’s a striker-fired pistol with a special DARE System (Double Action Rapid Engagement) that resets the firing pin after a 3mm release of the trigger. This allows fast precision taps after the first round fired in double action. Multiple trigger pulls are possible with the SLP-9. A second striker action can be initiated by simply pulling the trigger again. The SLP-9 weighs 1.65 lbs. Its overall length is 7.36 inches; barrel length is 4.5 inches. Magazine capacity is 17 rounds.

(888) 452-4019

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/texas-armament-technology