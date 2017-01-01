The Double Tap

An Often Misunderstood Technique

By Dave Anderson

Esteemed and wise Editor Roy sent me an email received from a Handgunner reader: “Roy, I enjoy your videos. I learn something from each one. I’d like to see one on trigger reset. How do you do a quick double tap? —Kerry O’Day.”

The videos Mr. O’Day is referring to are the “Insider Tips” series we present on our website (www.americanhandgunner.com and click on the video link). I’m pleased to see Roy has retained so much of what we humble staff writers have taught him over the years!

I’ve come to dislike the term “double tap” since it’s widely misunderstood. Some articles describe a double tap as “one sight picture, two fast trigger breaks.” A good place to start is by forgetting such nonsense. A good shooter sees a sight picture for every shot — yes, even at maximum speed with maybe 0.12 of a second between shots.

If you don’t see a sight picture you can’t call the shot, and if you can’t call the shot you won’t improve. “Sight picture” doesn’t necessarily mean perfect sight alignment. It means an acceptable sight picture. To quote past national and world champion speedshooter J. Michael Plaxco “You must learn to recognize an acceptable sight picture for the shot required.”

If engaging a full target at three yards, “acceptable” might be no more than seeing the target over the slide. For a 50-yard shot acceptable would mean a perfect, classic iron sight picture. “Acceptable” means as the shot breaks, you’re seeing enough to call the shot, and to know if the gun was indexed on target. You should know about where the bullet will strike.

These are a sequence with camera running at eight frames/second. In photo 1, the

shot has just been fired, case has barely cleared the ejection port and the gun is

at maximum recoil height. In 2, pistol is back on-target and the next trigger press

has begun. In 3, the next shot has been fired, the ejected case is about a foot above

the gun — which is already back on target — with trigger reset and next trigger press

started. Pistol is Springfield Armory XDm in .40 S&W.

Smooth Is Fast

The first element of shooting fast and accurately is seeing what you need to see, and that changes as your skill level increases. The second is developing a consistent grip so the gun can lift in recoil, then track smoothly back to its original position. The third element is managing the trigger. In some ways, trigger control for fast shooting is no different than for precision slow fire. The objective is still to press the trigger straight back without imparting movement to the gun.

The trigger press in fast shooting is less refined. Instead of the deliberate prep/press of precision shooting the trigger is pressed straight through in one step. The trigger finger moves back to press the trigger, then forward to allow the trigger to reset. Trying to go fast will lead to tense muscles and tense muscles are slow. Don’t think fast — think smooth.

Fast trigger control starts with slow trigger control. The great revolver speedshooter Ed McGivern said the most important factor in superspeed shooting is to move the trigger finger forward at the same speed it moved backward. Slow trigger press/slow forward. Medium speed press/medium speed forward. The neural paths controlling the trigger finger muscles are learning subconscious skills. Speed both ways should be the same so the trigger finger press and reset are smooth and even.

The other skill being ingrained is to give the trigger finger full forward movement to allow the trigger to reset. McGivern said any balks in fast shooting always occur on the forward movement of the trigger finger. Balks happen when the shooter starts the next press before the trigger has reset. Not letting the trigger reset can kill your chances of winning a match. Or kill you in a defensive situation.

Timing

To shoot fast and accurately one more lesson needs to be learned — timing. With practice, recoil recovery and trigger management are coordinated. The shot breaks, the gun lifts in recoil, the slide cycles to eject the fired case, chambers a fresh round, while simultaneously the trigger finger moves forward to allow the trigger to reset. As the gun settles back on-target the next trigger press has already begun.

There’s no way to learn this other than by live fire, and lots of it. The best practice drill is the “Bill Drill” developed by Bill Wilson. The shooter faces a USPSA target at seven yards. On hearing the start buzzer, draw and fire six A-zone hits in two seconds or less. If you can’t do it — and not many can at first — the solution is not to try and go faster. Trying just makes you tense, tense makes you slow. The solution is to do it again. And again. And again. Let’s say, 30 repetitions per session, three times a week, for six months.

Do make sure of those six A-zone hits. They’re important.

Read More Better Shooting Articles

Purchase A Password To Read The March/April 2017 Digital Edition

(Includes FREE Download of PDF version of your desktop or mobile device!)

Purchase A Printed Copy Of The March/April 2017 Issue

Purchase A PDF Download Of The March/April 2017 Issue Now!