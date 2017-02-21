The Good, The Bad and The Downright Outrageous

By Dave Workman

Gun control fanatics are choking on a brand new piece of legislation signed by New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu that makes it legal to carry a concealed handgun in the Granite State without a license.

The law took effect immediately, and was hailed by the National Rifle Association and other gun rights organizations as a victory for the Second Amendment, which means it was a defeat for the gun prohibition lobby. What’s worse, when Sununu signed, he appropriated the anti-gunner’s rhetoric, calling this “common-sense legislation.”

“This is about making sure that our laws on our books are keeping people safe while remaining true to the live-free-or-die spirit,” he said, according to the Concord Monitor.

The legislation retained the carry licensing option for New Hampshire residents who want to take advantage of state reciprocity/recognition agreements with other states. It also extended the lifespan of a license to five years.

New Hampshire is now the 12th state to adopt “Constitutional Carry,” and this is also likely to make some anti-gun local police chiefs, who have reportedly been rather arbitrary in their determination of a license applicant’s “suitability.” One Republican State Representative, identified by the newspaper as J.R. Hoell of Dunbarton, put it tersely: “We have seen substantial abuse of the current statutes by various police departments.”

Former Gov. Maggie Hassan, a Democrat, had vetoed similar legislation, using the argument that unlicensed carry was a threat to public safety. That’s never been proven by statistics, and it’s a particularly silly argument because criminals already carry without licenses, anyway.

And just for further clarification, Insider checked the FBI Uniform Crime Reports for the past couple of years. In 2015, the most recent year for which data is available, there were 14 homicides in the state. Eight of those were committed with firearms including four handguns and four of undetermined type. In 2014, there were 12 slayings, including six with firearms. Three of those involved handguns, 2 involved rifles and one could not be determined.

The NRA released a statement from Chris W. Cox, executive director of the Institute for Legislative Action: “It’s encouraging to see a governor stand up for the rights of his constituents, instead of caving to the demands of an anti-gun billionaire from New York City. On behalf of the NRA’s five million members, we would like to give a special thanks to Gov. Sununu, Sen. Jeb Bradley and all the statewide gun organizations and NRA members for their commitment in pushing this legislation through.”

Meanwhile, In A Maryland Federal Court…

While carry advocates are cheering, fans of the modern sporting rifle (MSR) are furious, and wondering what the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is drinking by declaring that the Second Amendment does not protect so-called “assault weapons.”

That court, in a 10-4 en banc ruling that included a blistering dissent, upheld Maryland’s ban on 45 types of “assault weapons” and ammunition magazines that hold more than ten rounds.

Judge Robert King wrote the majority opinion, asserting, “Put simply, we have no power to extend Second Amendment protections to weapons of war,” according to Fox News. “Weapons of war” is an alarming catch phrase used frequently by anti-gunners in recent years, but firearms aficionados will explain it isn’t true.

Writing the dissent was Judge William Traxler, who accused the court majority of having “gone to greater lengths than any other court to eviscerate the constitutionally guaranteed right to keep and bear arms.”

National Review columnist Charles C.W. Cooke put it bluntly in an analysis that should be required reading for the majority panel.

“In pushing back against the majority’s newfangled test,” Cooke observed, “the dissenters correctly note that ‘Heller in no way suggests that the military usefulness of a weapon disqualifies it from Second Amendment protection. That is the majority’s singular concoction.’” Indeed it is.

Now here’s a tidbit that seems to have escaped the attention of the “mainstream media.” Judge King is a President Bill Clinton appointee, while Judge Traxler was named to the court by former President George H.W. Bush.

Elections do matter. The federal courts currently have more than 100 vacancies. President Donald Trump has an opportunity to level the legal playing field by appointing conservative, pro-rights judges to fill those slots.

California Case: You Be The Judge

Speaking of the courts, the Los Angeles Times’ detailed coverage of the slaying of a Whittier, California police officer perhaps unintentionally revealed what might be considered a devastating revelation of the broken justice system.

The suspect in this case, alleged known gang member Michael C. Mejia, 26, has a mind-numbing criminal record that, according to the newspaper, includes the following:

• He was sent to prison in December 2010 for robbery.

• Paroled in January 2014, he was back in the slammer again in July, having been convinced of “grand theft auto” (not the video game) and “attempting to steal a vehicle.” He pulled a pair of concurrent two-year sentences, the newspaper detailed.

• In April 2016, Mejia was released from Pelican Bay State Prison. In July, he was back in jail again for violating terms of his release. In September, he was in trouble again “after authorities moved to revoke his community supervision.”

• He was arrested in January, again for violating terms of his release, the newspaper said. He reportedly was sentenced to “a combined 40 days in jail” but was released “after 10 days, records show.”

• He was arrested again on Feb. 2 — again for violating the terms of his release — but he was back out on Feb. 11.

Then came the Feb. 20 gun battle at the scene of a traffic crash where Mejia was allegedly driving a stolen car. He was wounded during an exchange of gunfire that took the life of veteran Whittier Officer Keith Boyer.

Mejia was being held for 10 days on a probation violation, in this case the gun battle, according to the newspaper.

With a record like this, Mejia could not legally possess a firearm in California. That state’s notoriously strict gun laws, which include a “universal background check” requirement, evidently failed. Of course, being a felon in possession of a firearm might be the least of this suspected cop-killer’s problems.

