The Reactor R5 green laser and Reactor R5-R red laser have five fitments for 2017. This series features Instant-On activation and the 5Mw laser is visible up to 100 (green) and 25 (red) yards in daylight and 2 (green) and 1 (red) miles at night. It can now fit the Ruger LCP II, S&W Shield 45, GLOCK 19/23, Remington RM380 and Remington R51.

