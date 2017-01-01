Vortex Razor AMG UH-1

Vortex Optics introduces the Razor AMG UH-1 to its line of sight products. The Razor AMG UH-1 uses Vortex Optics’ proprietary technology to produce the first holographic sight to marry the durability, reliability, and energy efficiency of a red dot, with the clear sight picture, zero-distortion and comprehensive reticle pattern of a holographic sight. Additionally, the Razor AMG UH-1 significantly reduces the common problem of thermal drift. Composed of hard-anodized aerospace aluminum and stainless steel, durability in the harshest environment is assured. It runs on a Micro USB rechargeable LFP 123A battery or CR123A battery. ArmorTek coating protects exterior lenses. It’s waterproof and Argon purged for reliability in wet, high-humidity conditions.

