A Step Back In Time And Style

By Tank Hoover

Solano’s Boots & Western Wear

Once in a great while, we stumble onto a special place really stirring something inside us, keeping us coming back. Solano’s Boots & Western Wear, in Raton, NM is one such place and has a magical, mesmerizing feel to it, all its own.

Entering through the original side door is a custom of mine. This entrance passes through the workshop, making me feel I’m stepping through a time machine, going back 100 years. The smell of fresh leather, glue, polishes and machine oil is mixed with a symphony of hammer taps and 100-year-old stitchers, buffers and cutters running.

Chances are pretty good you’ll see Andy Solano operating these machines, or hammering out a pair of boot soles or some other leather product, just as he’s done the past 62 years.

His faithful assistant, Mariann Waddell, fondly called “the cobbler lady” will also be working on custom projects. Always decked out in high, colorful cowboy boots, her inviting smile displays her love of her work and brilliant personality. Mariann makes everything from holsters to the Kudu chaps she showed me this last trip to town.

I’ve been going to Solano’s the past eight years, every time I visit the NRA’s Whittington Center to shoot. Solano’s has become a home away from home for me. The 3rd generation family run business knows what it takes to be successful — hard work, mixed with a welcoming atmosphere and competitive pricing. They always give NRA Whittington Center guests 15 percent off total purchases to support them. How cool is that?

The original boot leading to the shop of Solano’s Shoe Shop.

There’s nothing better than another man’s workshop. This place is a treasure trove of vintage cool stuff!

Here’s Andy, hammering out another pair of repaired boots.

Here’s “The Cobbler Lady” Mariann putting the final stitches onto a customer-supplied

Kudu hide for a pair of chaps. You can’t order this kind of stuff from the Internet.

Some History

Andy Solano has been living for 86 years. I won’t say he’s 86 years old, because he’s not old, far from it! He’s a Korean War veteran and through the G.I. Bill, got his start in the boot repair business. Things were different, back then. It wasn’t a buy now, break it and throw away society, like now.

People fixed what was theirs and appreciated it. They were thankful for what they had, not envious of what they didn’t. It was this attitude and Andy Solano’s hard-work, personality and skill that keeps people coming back.

To this day, he says his customer’s keep him coming to work everyday. He’d miss them if he retired, so he continues working, always with a smile.

Just a small sample of holsters, sheaths, wrist cuffs — you name it, they can build it.

Andy, Mariann and Tank doing his best blocking out the sun.

Andy stitching some soles on his vintage machine. Like him, it never stops working!

Expansion

As Andy’s kids got older, his wife, Fabie started working alongside him and expanded the leather shop into a wonderful boutique of boots, cowboy hats and other western style wear and accruements sure to satisfy everyone’s tastes. They bought the adjoining property, expanding the shop immensely. Like Andy, she shows up everyday.

Andy and Fabie’s fabulous daughter, Sandy, now run daily operations, along with her daughter, Tiffany. Sandy is a master at custom forming cowboy hats to any style you like and will honestly tell you what style looks good for you, whether it be boots, jeans, shirt or hat.

The upper walls are lined with a hat cemetery, where old, worn out hats full of character are proudly displayed when their owners retire them for a new lid.

L-to-R, Fabie, Andy’s wife, Sandy, their daughter.

This beautiful piece is over a hundred years old and came out of a barbershop

in Denver. I told you this place had cool stuff!

The cowboy hat cemetery.

A bargain!

Why?

Why’s Tank talking about a Western Wear Boutique and leather shop? What’s this have to do with guns?

Historically, most of our beloved holster makers didn’t specialize in just building holsters. They were saddlers and cobblers, with the machinery needed to cut, stitch, edge and finish anything made from leather, including saddles, boots, shoes and — holsters. S.D. Myres and Lawrence Holsters are but a few of the skilled leather workers who made gun leather.

Besides, this place just oozes history. In the 60’s and 70’s Raton was more than a one-horse town, it was known for horse racing! Andy filled the niche, with the skill and smart business sense working on the jockey’s boots, tack and saddles.

He has several repeat customers who’ve been coming for 40 or 50 years getting their boots re-soled or any other leather repairs needed. Some just pop-in, to chat, catch-up and visit. Remember doing that? Those were the good ol’ days and that’s the kind of place Solano’s is!

As long as I visit the Whittington Center, you can bet your boots I’ll be dropping in to Solano’s for a visit! I highly recommend you do the same, to capture the warmth and atmosphere this family run business exudes. Tell ‘em Tank sent ya’ and say “hi” for me!

For more info: www.Solanoswesternwear.com

Ph: (888) 898-6813

getinfo@nullsolanoswesternwear.com