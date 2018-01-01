American Buffalo Knife & Tool Co. Launches Deputy EDC Knife

American Buffalo Knife & Tool Co. (ABKT), a leading provider of premium knives and multi-tools is pleased to announce the launch of their impressive and all-new Deputy EDC Knife, in their continuation to provide quality cutlery to the consumers at an extremely affordable price.

Backed by a Lifetime Warranty, the Deputy EDC Knife, with its very thin profile and extremely lightweight at 2.5 ounces, it’s the perfect knife for everyday needs. The 4 ¼ inch closed length frame lock has a 8CR13MOV satin finished, drop point blade, stainless steel handles, with mirror polished edges and a satin finish, and a ball bearing pivot system. This knife meets the requirements of even the most concerning of knife carriers.

“In order to compete against the “Big Boys” we have to continue to develop quality and innovative products and a great price point,” said David McHan, CEO of ABKT. “The Deputy Knife is a great example of this, really well engineered, sleek design, extremely lightweight and at $29.95 MSRP, it’s a great knife for everyday carry to hunting, camping or any other situation or activity.”

For more information, please visit www.abktinc.com