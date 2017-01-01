Anti-Gunners And ‘Media Suckers’

By Dave Workman

In a recent Op-Ed ripping the apparent reflexive gullibility of the so-called “mainstream media,” John Lott — author of several book including The War On Guns and More Guns = Less Crime — asserted that the press has “repeated the same false claim that concealed handgun permit holders are dangerous.”

He predicted plenty of media opposition to the National Concealed Carry Reciprocity bill now before Congress. This makes for an interesting dilemma for reporters and especially editorial boards.

Last year, the National Association of Chiefs of Police conducted their 28th annual law enforcement survey that revealed an uncomfortable problem. The survey said 86.4 percent of the nation’s sheriffs and police chiefs who responded “support nationwide recognition of state issued concealed weapon permits.” Only 10.6 percent were opposed and 2.9 percent took a neutral position.

Bet news people who have been ingesting nothing but anti-gun propaganda never saw that coming. Here’s another tidbit they can choke on: According to the survey, 87.9 percent of the respondents think “any vetted citizen (should) be able to purchase a firearm for sport or self-defense.”

Lott, meanwhile, pointed out that the press seems to rely on information from the anti-gun Violence Policy Center, a group with an agenda. That seems true enough. Back on Oct. 26, 2015 — ironically the 134th anniversary of the famed Gunfight at the OK Corral — the admitted getting its information from the VPC. In that editorial, the newspaper ridiculed the notion that armed citizens provided any kind of defense against mass shooters.

Maybe the newspaper should chat with the police in Arlington, Texas. Some weeks ago, a legally-armed private citizen fatally shot a gunman who entered the Zona Caliente Sports Bar and gunned down Cesar Perez, a restaurant manager. The killer, identified as James Jones, was carrying two handguns — one of which had the serial number removed — and two knives.

Police spokesman Lt. Chris Cook told NBC News that the gunman “had the capacity, if he wanted, to commit further violence and potentially kill other patrons in the business.” But he never got the chance.

What’s that the gun prohibition lobby keeps saying? “If it saves just one life.”

Four years ago, PoliceOne.com surveyed more than 15,000 law enforcement professionals. Eighty percent said casualties in mass shootings likely would have been reduced if an armed citizen had been able to intervene at Newtown’s Sandy Hook and Aurora, Colorado’s movie theater. Another 8.6 percent believe innocent casualties would likely have been avoided altogether.

Most cops have no problem with legally-armed private citizens exercising their rights. Occasionally, a gun-toting good guy comes in handy. Take that incident back on Jan. 12 in Arizona, when an armed citizen identified as Thomas Yoxall killed an “assailant” who was attacking DPS Trooper Ed Andersson, whom the gunman had already wounded.

And then there was that Florida sheriff’s deputy who was being pounded into the pavement last November along a major highway when an armed citizen intervened and shot the attacker dead.

Meanwhile, Lott said the VPC “asserts that in the 10 years from May 2007 to April 2017, U.S. concealed handgun permit holders were responsible for 969 non-self-defense gun deaths (with any type of weapon, not just handguns).”

According to Lott, 314 of those deaths were suicides and 17 others died in accidental shootings. In actuality, according to Lott, “324 permit holders purportedly killed people.” While that’s nothing to be happy about, it’s a far cry from more than 900.

So, what is it about the mainstream media that makes reporters and editors so ready to believe anti-gunners without question, while thinking more gun control will prevent criminals and crazy people from committing violent crimes? Perhaps far too many have grown up in homes without firearms, were educated by liberal professors who dislike the Second Amendment, or they just automatically dislike firearms because their friends and colleagues automatically dislike them, too.

In its editorial, the NY Times sneered that the “notion of quick-draw resistance” is “foolhardy.” There are a lot of people, many wearing badges, who just might disagree with that. What about you?

Considering that there are more than 15 million carry permit holders, according to Lott, the mainstream media, particularly the NY Times editorial board, needs to get over it.

Federal Adds Personal Defense +P Load In .38 Spl.

With all of these legally-armed citizens on the landscape, Federal has expanded its lineup of Personal Defense loads with a +P in .38 Special.

The Personal Defense HST Micro load is designed for “subcompact, concealed carry handguns,” and that description would certainly apply to such stalwarts as the J-frame Smith & Wesson, Colt’s newly re-introduced and upgraded Cobra snubby, a whole line of Taurus and Rossi wheelguns, and the Ruger LCR series.

This new entry pushes a 130-grain bullet designed for expansion and weight retention. This bullet is seated deep over a clean burning, low-flash propellant and there’s no excess air space so the powder charge burns consistently.

It joins a 9mm HST Micro round with a 150-grain bullet and a .380 ACP with a 99-grain projectile.

Kahr unveils four pistols with Kryptek finish

Kahr Arms has announced that four pistols in its Value Series will now wear the popular Kryptek finish.

Three of these handguns are chambered in 9mm and the fourth takes the .380 ACP. The three 9mm models have different barrel lengths, of 3, 3.5 and 4 inches, respectively. They are DAO lock-breech models with three-dot sights, Cerakote Armor Black coatings on the slide, trigger and slide stop lever. They have 7+1 capacities.

Kahr’s lone .380 ACP entry has a 2.58-inch barrel, three-dot sights, 7+1 capacities and a 7-pound trigger pull.

This new Kryptek camo pattern “utilizes a water transfer method,” according to Kahr, and when it was introduced two years ago on two limited edition Desert Eagle models, the guns sold out almost immediately.

Robbing A Tobacco Shop Is Bad For The Health

A would-be robber should have listened to warnings about staying away from tobacco, because when he tried to pull a stick-up of a smoke shop in Fairfield, California while armed with a BB gun, he ran into a clerk who had a real one.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the unidentified robber took a bullet in the chest. The clerk saw the realistic-looking airgun, figured it was the real thing, and plugged the guy. Maybe it was the mask that tipped off the legally-armed clerk that this was no joke.

The newspaper said witnesses in the store all backed up the clerk’s account. Police officials said the clerk would not face any charges, and why should he?

