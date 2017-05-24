Anti-Gunners Must Have Choked On This

By Dave Workman

When Politico recently did a story headlined “The Issue Democrats Wish Would Go Away,” somebody must have choked on the acknowledgement, buried 21 paragraphs into the story, that 63 percent of gun owners “cite personal protection as their rationale for exercising their Second Amendment right.”

That figure came from The Trace, a news organ financed by Michael Bloomberg’s Everytown for Gun Safety, the Kendeda Fund, the Joyce Foundation and some private donors. The publication, which has pro-gun control slant, noted that, “Pistols, revolvers, and other handguns account for a majority of the estimated 70 million new firearms added to the nation’s gun stock in the past two decades.”

That September 2016 story cited a survey conducted by Harvard and Northeastern universities that “calculates that there are an estimated 265 million firearms in U.S. homes — more than the number of cars on American roads.”

“While long guns, like rifles and shotguns, still account for a majority of privately-owned weapons, civilian gun owners have acquired 40 to 50 million handguns since 1994,” the story noted. “Eighty percent of gun owners keep at least one handgun. Two out of three say that self-defense is a primary motivation for owning a firearm, researchers found.”

This was a pretty revealing survey that also noted, “like the majority of gun owners, those who own handguns are mostly white males, 30 years of age or older, with a high school education or some college. But those that own just handguns — and not a long gun, like a shotgun or rifle — are more likely than the typical owner to be female, non-white, and live in an urban setting. They are also less likely to have grown up in a house with a gun.

Significantly, the story also noted that, “Forty-three percent of respondents who said they only owned a handgun were women.”

Keep in mind that this information comes from a publication with a gun control tilt.

In another Trace story appearing in March that looked at violent rime in Maryland, the report — perhaps unintentionally — revealed that gun control hadn’t worked. Indeed, as this column reported last time about the failure of a “gun violence tax” in Seattle that hasn’t stopped a rise in shootings, the Maryland attempt to regulate magazines has fallen flat.

The Trace had to admit that the tough gun laws adopted four years ago, “including a ban on the sale or manufacture of ammunition magazines large enough to hold more than 10 rounds.” So, what happened?

“So far,” The Trade acknowledged, “the ban has done little to stamp out the use of big magazines by criminals…Baltimore police confiscated nearly 450 guns last year with enough room in the magazine to carry at least 11 rounds — high-capacity, as defined by the state — more than during any period in at least the last seven years.”

Delving deeper into the data, the story revealed that 22 percent of all firearms recovered by police had a magazine that held more than 10 rounds. That was a four percent increase over 2013, the year the ban took effect.

There was one more tidbit that nobody can spin positively for gun control: In 2016 there were 318 homicides, Baltimore’s “second-deadliest year on record.” At that time, it amounted to a 40 percent increase in shootings and homicides over last year.

But this may be the punch line, provided in yet another Trace story that looked at states where firearms-related crime has worsened since the 1990s. A graph illustration in that article showed that between 1991 and 2015, the national homicide rate plunged dramatically. There was an uptick in 2015. Final data for 2016 is not yet available, but it is significant to note that during the same period, gun ownership and the number of firearms in private hands increased considerably.

Deceptive Math Undone

The National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action recently explained how public health researchers use a common tactic to mislead the public about children and guns.

It was short, not-so-sweet and right to the point.

“Step One,” the statement said, “acquire statistics on firearms injuries among children ages 0-14.

“Step Two, combine these relatively low numbers with the far greater numbers of firearms injuries involving juveniles and young adults, ages 15-19.

“Step Three,” the message continued, “present the resulting statistics as the shocking number of ‘children’ (ages 0-19) who are subjected to ‘gun violence’ each day/week.month/year.

“Step Four,” the NRA concluded, “use the disingenuous statistics to advocate for handgun bans/registration and licensing/storage restrictions.”

It is essentially the same sleight-of-hand data juggling that the gun prohibition lobby does when it talks about annual deaths from “gun violence.” They combine homicides with suicides and accidents. For the past several years, fewer than 10,000 people have been murdered annually with firearms, according to the FBI Uniform Crime Report, yet anti-gunners repeatedly complain about “30,000 deaths from gun violence” each year.

That number would not be possible without combining all fatalities.

A Professional Fact Checks The Rhetoric

In July 2016, R. Douglas Fields, Ph.D., writing in Psychology Today, called out the Washington Post for contributing to the mumbo jumbo of gun control.

The newspaper had published a piece several days earlier that because a World Health Statistics report for last year compared suicide rates in four countries — Australia (11.6 per 100,000), Canada (11.4 per 100,000), France (15.8 per 100,000) and the United Kingdom (7.0 per 100,000)— with the United States (13.7 per 100,000). But Dr. Fields observed, “Extrapolating from statistics on suicide rates from firearms in these countries, the Post concludes that the suicide rate in the U. S. would drop by 20-38 percent if the stricter gun control laws in these countries were implemented here. The facts do not support the argument. There is no relation between suicide rate and gun ownership rates around the world.”

Recently, Ben Cohen, writing in the American Thinker, noted that Psychology Today is “not exactly the American Rifleman or Guns and Ammo.” While the suicide rates in the four countries mentioned in the Fields article are lower, Cohen looked at Japan, a nation with “extremely rare” gun ownership, but one of the highest suicide rates on the planet (23.1 per 100,000).

Dr. Fields said something else last year that bears repeating: “Recent statistics in the state of Florida show that nearly one third of the guns used in suicides are obtained illegally, putting these firearm deaths beyond control through gun laws.”

He Said, She Said

The Fort Wayne, Indiana News Sentinel recently carried a report that suggests a local couple has more problems than a mere disagreement about television.

Married for about one year, the female half of this marriage was arrested “on preliminary charges of aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly and criminal recklessness.” She allegedly plugged her hubby in the side because he wanted to watch television in the bedroom and she wanted him to watch the TV with her in the living room.

She texted him. He didn’t respond. She shut off the power to the bedroom via the electrical panel.

He went outside for a smoke and when he came back in, he sat down on the living room love seat, taking his pistol from his waistband and placing it on an armrest in the middle of the love seat.

He said she picked up the pistol, chambered a round and aimed the gun at him. There was a shot and he got a hole in the side.

She said she fired in self-defense. He said she started recording on her cell phone and asked him to say the wound was not her fault. She said the shot was fired during an argument over cellphones. She said they both reached for the gun at the same time. He said she didn’t call 911 but handed him his phone so he could call.

At this point, it will probably only be important what a prosecutor and judge say.

Alleged Killer Busted For Literally Spitting On Sidewalk

Los Angeles police arrested a suspect in the murders of Michelle Lozano and Bree’Ana Guzman back in 2011.

According to Fox News, the suspect, identified as Geovanni Borjas, was sacked after detectives collected saliva he had spit on a sidewalk, and then ran a DNA test to link him to the slayings.

The process is called “familial DNA testing,” and it is used to compare forensic evidence from the murder victims “to identify likely relatives of the person who may have committed the crime,” the story said.

Investigators were able to match the spit to Borjas’ father. Police had his DNA on file from a previous arrest. That’s when they started trailing the suspect, waiting for him to spit on the sidewalk. That DNA sample matched samples from the crime scenes, Fox reported.

If a cop ever says he’s going to arrest you for spitting on the sidewalk, better take his word for it!

