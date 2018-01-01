Apex Tactical Specialties has expanded its line of striker-fired trigger systems with the release of the Flat-Faced Forward Set Trigger Kit for the M&P M2.0. The kit will work in all current models of the M&P M2.0 in 9mm, .40 S&W and .45 ACP calibers, including the M2.0 Compact. The kit includes a Flat-Faced Forward Set Trigger with a center mounted pivoting safety, an Ultimate Striker Block Kit, a Forward Set Sear Actuator, Fully Machined 2-Dot Sear and Forward Set Spring Kit.

(623) 322-0200

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/apex-tactical