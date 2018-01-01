ASP Inc. Tactical Lights

Armament Systems and Procedures (ASP) has expanded its offering of high-performance tactical lights with the introduction of the company’s first programmable flashlights: the PRO DF and PRO AA. These lights offer primary illumination of 500 and 300 lumens, respectively, with secondary light that’s user-programmable at 15, 60 or 150 lumens, or strobe. The AA model uses AA batteries, while the DF (“Dual Fuel”) works with either an 18650 rechargeable battery or two CR123A primary (single use) cells. Other features of the Pro Lights include a hardcoat-anodized body with spiral knurling, machined aluminum parabolic reflector and a multi-position pocket clip.

ASP Inc.

(800) 236-6243

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/asp-inc