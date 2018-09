Following its debut at the 2017 NRAAM, the APX line of striker-fired pistols has been expanded. The APX RDO accepts four different red-dot optics to suit the needs of the modern handgunner. Combining the modularity of the APX RDO, the APX Combat comes equipped to accept any 1/2×28 TPI suppressor. Additionally, the APX line is now available in Flat Dark Earth.

(800) 237-3882

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/beretta-usa-corp