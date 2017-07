Slated for Fall 2017, Berne Apparel announces the upcoming release of several products. The Echo Zero Six softshell vest is wind- and-water resistant and features the Dual Compact Adder System: ambidextrous design, versatility, concealment and inside pocket storage. Available in black, the vest has two zippered chest pockets, snap side vents and an extended back.

