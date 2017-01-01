Bet You Won’t Read This In The Mainstream Media

By Dave Workman

Unintentional firearms fatalities dropped an impressive 17 percent in 2014-2015, according to a newly-released report from the National Safety Council (NSC).

The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) quickly jumped on this, but was there a big splash in the dominant “mainstream” press? That just might be because in that same year, according to NSSF, the country “saw record firearms sales to many millions of Americans.”

That silence regarding this revelation doesn’t follow the typical anti-gun narrative that has long contended that more guns = more gunshot wounds and increased fatalities.

Not surprisingly, the interest in obtaining concealed carry permits and licenses was marching upwards during the same time. It has continued into the present, as more than 15 million people are now licensed to carry, by some estimates.

The NSC’s Injury Facts—2017 Edition revealed only 489 fatal firearms mishaps from 2014-2015, which NSSF noted is “the lowest total since record-keeping began in 1903.” It amounts to a fraction of the reported 146,571 total accidental fatalities from all other causes, NSSF noted. That number, by the way, was up 8 percent in the same time period.

Now, just for the sake of comparison, the NSC has also reported that, “Every day, 60 people die from opioid pain medications. That’s 22,000 people every year.” And here’s the punch line, found on the NSC’s website under the headline “Prescription Drug Abuse Epidemic; Painkillers Driving Addiction, Overdose.”

“Opioids are being overprescribed,” the NSC said. “And it is not children reaching in medicine cabinets who have made drug poisoning the #1 cause of unintentional death in the United States. Adults have been prescribed opioids by doctors and subsequently become addicted or move from pills to heroin.

“Perhaps even more alarming,” the report continued, “70% of people who have abused prescription painkillers reported getting them from friends or relatives. Most people don’t know that sharing opioids is a felony.”

All of this brings us around to the City of Seattle, Washington, a growing metropolis that is determined to out-politically-correct itself. While the city has adopted a so-called “gun violence tax” to hit gun owners in the pocketbook, there is a proposal floating around to establish a “safe” injection site to be used by heroin addicts and other druggies to use their narcotics in a safe environment.

Here’s how MyNorthwest.com reported it back on Jan. 19: “King County health officials voted unanimously to implement a pilot program for two safe injection sites where addicts can consume illegal drugs under medical supervision.”

Don’t they call that “aiding and abetting” when some individual citizen does it?

Oh, and about that “gun violence tax.” The Seattle Times and Liberty Park Press both reported that the city is wearing a bit of egg on its municipal face. More than a year after the tax took effect — after proponents had forecast annual revenues of between $300,000 and $500,000 — the city revealed that it had collected “less than $200,000.” How much less, the city refused to specify.

TheGunMag.com (formerly Gun Week) and the Second Amendment Foundation sued the city last year, accusing Seattle of violating the Public Records Act for refusing to disclose their revenues. The gun tax is the subject of a separate lawsuit involving SAF, NSSF and the National Rifle Association, plus two firearms retailers. They argue that the gun tax is a form of gun control that violates Washington State’s 33-year-old preemption law that prohibits local governments from adopting gun control regulations.

Half Of U.S. Homicides Happen In 127 Cities

The Guardian recently raised eyebrows by publishing a report that half of all homicides in the United States happen in just 127 cities, based on data it studied from the “Gun Violence Archive.”

At least, that’s how it was in 2015, the year for which the data was reportedly gathered. Boiling this down, it translates to “just 1.5% of the country’s population” being where 26% of the nation’s murders occurred that year.

The Gun Violence Archive (GVA) is described as a “not-for-profit organization” that tracks “shootings and gun deaths using media reports.” Is this reliable? You be the judge.

According to GVA, in 2014 there were 12,555 “gun deaths,” without breaking that down by category (murder, suicide, accident, justifiable homicide). Insider Online did a little checking and found that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 10,945 gun-related homicides for the same year, while the FBI Uniform Crime Report for 2014 listed only 8,124 slayings in which firearms were used.

But The Guardian had this bit of news in another story: “Since 1993, the peak of the gun violence epidemic of the late 1980s and early 1990s, the nation’s overall gun homicide rate has fallen nearly 50%, according to national estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Overall, the country is much safer than in the 1990s, though polls show most Americans remain unaware of that trend.”

The rub is that The Guardian based its report on declining homicides on a Pew Research report from 2013.

They’re Packin’ In Ohio and Minnesota

Authorities in Minnesota issued more than 71,000 conceal and carry licenses in 2016, which eclipsed the previous record and brought the number of North Star State residents who are licensed to carry at nearly 266,000, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

The majority of those new permits were issued in five counties surrounding the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul: Anoka, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey and Washington counties. Winona County reported an increase of nearly 30 percent.

Meanwhile, down in Ohio, WHIZ News in Zanesville reported a whopping 118,000 new carry licenses in 2016. In addition, the Buckeye State issued renewals for approximately 41,000 carry permits.

It’s Not Called ‘Dope’ For No Reason

Call it pot, grass, weed or dope; when you light up and take a few tokes of marijuana and then the police just happen to show up at the door, things can go south in a hurry.

According to WJTV12 News in Jackson, Mississippi, when police in Clinton responded to a call about people smoking pot in one neighborhood, they found a guy who twisted the needle right off the stupid meter dial.

While Clinton’s finest were knocking on the door of a particular house on Meadow Wood Drive, somebody inside called the 911 dispatcher to complain. After all, he explained, “This might sound crazy but we was there playin’ a game and we weren’t doing nothing but smoking a blunt, some weed.”

The dispatcher can clearly be heard on the recording telling this guy to stay on the line. He did, and for his cooperation, he got a free ride in a police car. The report said the suspect bonded out of jail the same night.

Links:

http://www2.nssf.org/webmail/127421/62473583/a02685b1e5a5dcd60771bc1de98da305ea161351d9231e183335e995dd61a8b6

http://www.nsc.org/learn/safety-knowledge/Pages/injury-facts.aspx

http://www.nsc.org/learn/NSC-Initiatives/Pages/prescription-drug-abuse.aspx

http://mynorthwest.com/516404/king-county-votes-safe-injection-sites/

http://libertyparkpress.com/seattle-gun-tax-revenue-falls-far-short-of-2015-prediction/

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/mar/20/mapping-gun-murders-micro-level-new-data-2015

http://www.gunviolencearchive.org/past-tolls

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/ng-interactive/2017/jan/09/special-report-fixing-gun-violence-in-america

https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/fastats/homicide.htm

https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2014/crime-in-the-u.s.-2014/tables/expanded-homicide-data/expanded_homicide_data_table_11_murder_circumstances_by_weapon_2014.xls

http://www.pewsocialtrends.org/2013/05/07/gun-homicide-rate-down-49-since-1993-peak-public-unaware/

http://www.startribune.com/record-number-of-gun-permits-issued-in-2016-in-minnesota/415111764/

http://lacrossetribune.com/news/local/nearly-twice-as-many-winona-county-residents-have-permits-to/article_1ab73978-23b0-50d5-8d04-ffd477a83931.html

https://www.whiznews.com/2017/03/increase-concealed-carry-permits/

http://wjtv.com/2017/03/17/man-arrested-after-admitting-to-smoking-marijuana-during-911-call/

Check Back Each Week For More Insider Online Articles

Read More Insider Online Articles