Birchwood Casey Electronic Muffs

New for 2018, eKrest Electronic Muffs from Birchwood Casey provide hearing protection while allowing clear and amplified sound. The earmuffs attenuate all sounds above 85 dB and have an NRR of 26 dB. An on/off switch with volume control facilitates easy sound amplification. Two omnidirectional microphones ensure users hear everything going on nearby. An adjustable padded headband, auxiliary input jack with cord and two AAA batteries are included. The muffs come in both carbon fiber and desert tan finishes.

(800) 746-6862

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/birchwood-casey