Black Hills Honeybadger Ammo

The Black Hills HoneyBadger line features an expanded 2018 lineup, with new bullet weights and calibers: 9mm (100-gr.), .44 Spl. (120-gr.) and .47-70 (325-gr.). HoneyBadger is made with solid copper bullets and is non-deforming and non-fragmenting with wide, sharp flutes. The 9mm and .44 Spl. loads deliver velocities of 1,300 and 1,275 fps respectively. With availability in .45-70, HoneyBadger is now chambered for long guns — delivering 1,300 fps.

Black Hills Ammunition

(605) 348-5150

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/black-hills-ammunition