The Fury Prime glove by BLACKHAWK! combines protection and performance. The top is coated with sonic-welded TPR overlay for top-of-hand protection. Strategically placed padding on the thumb and palm protect against impact. The gloves are touchscreen compatible, and a silicon grip print on the palm offers dexterity. Fury Prime gloves are available in black, Coyote Tan and Urban Grey in sizes ranging from small to 2XL.

(800) 379-1732

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/blackhawk