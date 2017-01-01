Bloomberg Threatens To Spend $25 Million To Stop National CCW Reciprocity

By Dave Workman

Anti-gun billionaire Michael Bloomberg is threatening to spend $25 million — chump change to the former New York mayor — to prevent Congress from passing national concealed carry reciprocity.

It’s an issue that President Donald Trump frequently mentioned on the campaign trail last year. Trump will be speaking Friday to the National Rifle Association in Atlanta. If he mentions this issue, he will definitely have a receptive audience.

As for Bloomberg, he’s a guy who hires armed security, supports so-called “astroturf” groups including Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, and has helped bankroll campaigns to pass “universal background check” ballot measures. Now he wants to prevent average law-abiding American citizens from taking their self-defense rights across state lines.

Of course, the horse may already be out of the barn because several states have reciprocity agreements. Bloomberg just doesn’t want this to become federal law. Neither do several people in the media who have lately expressed opposition to the proposal.

Politico quoted John Feinblatt, Everytown’s president, blustering, “This is a line in the sand on this issue, there’s no question about it. The NRA wants to normalize carrying guns in public. It’s not where the American public is. We’re putting people on notice today that we’re watching … and that we expect to hold people accountable.”

By no small coincidence, Everytown and Moms Demand Action were Number 1 on investigative broadcast journalist Sharyl Attkisson’s “Top Ten” list of “astroturf” organizations. Those are fake grassroots lobbying groups that really don’t have as many roots as they claim, and where Feinblatt argues that the American public may not share the NRA’s affinity for gun rights, polling says otherwise.

In October 2015, a Gallup poll revealed that 58 percent of Americans have a favorable opinion of the NRA. Tens of thousands of them will descend on Atlanta this weekend for the 146th annual meetings and exhibits.

Last August, a Rasmussen survey found that 54 percent of Americans view the NRA favorably, but that the group’s endorsement of Trump a year ago would not influence their voting decision. Considering the outcome of the election, that claim may or may not have held up when the chips were down Nov. 8.

And in December 2015, when Rasmussen and the New York Daily News asked whether the NRA makes America safer, 61 percent of survey respondents agreed with that statement. That included 35 percent who strongly agreed.

Survey results like that frustrate gun prohibitionists. They went bonkers when it was reported that Trump would be speaking at this year’s 146th annual NRA convention, April 28-30 in Atlanta. As noted by the Washington Examiner, Shannon Watts, founder of the anti-gun Mom’s group, immediately threatened a protest.

“Our volunteers will be in Atlanta during the NRA’s annual meeting,” Watts declared, “just as we have been showing up at town halls and in statehouses across the country to stand up for the safety of our families and communities. We will not be silenced.”

Last year, NRA’s Wayne LaPierre and Chris Cox noted that while Bloomberg has millions of dollars, the firearms community has millions of votes. Those votes counted in November, and if the millions of legally-armed citizens — some 15 million at last count — who value their right to bear arms put the pressure on Congress, Bloomy’s millions is not going to stop national reciprocity. His money certainly didn’t prevent Neil Gorsuch from being confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Armed Citizens Are A Law-Abiding Bunch

Back in August, the Daily Caller did a story in a then-new report from John Lott’s Crime Prevention Research Center that has somehow been overlooked by the “mainstream” media, probably for what it revealed.

That report compared crime rates among concealed carry permit/license holders to the general population and to police officers. The Daily Caller reported that, “there were 103 crimes per 100,000 police officers,” while the U.S. population’s crime rate is 37 times that number.

“Permit holders are convicted of felonies and misdemeanors at less than a sixth of the rate of police officers, according to the study,” the Daily Caller added. “Officers also commit firearm violations, 16.5 per 100,000, seven times more frequently than permit holders, at only 2.4 per 100,000 in Texas and Florida.”

The study was based on data from 2005-2007. Still, with even more citizens packing today than there were ten years ago, the opportunity to screw up legally still doesn’t appear to have tempted the overwhelming majority of gun owners who pack iron.

Two California Shootings Prove Myth Of “Magazine Limits”

It sucks to be wrong, and the feeling is compounded when the error is publicly exposed, as Insider Online is doing right here regarding a long-standing gun control myth that limiting magazine capacity will help prevent mayhem.

Two recent shootings in California — a state with very restrictive gun laws — demonstrated beyond any doubt that despite all these laws, killers will kill and they don’t need a large magazine to do it. Indeed, in the cases of Cedric Anderson, the San Bernardino gunman and Kori Ali Muhammad, the suspected killer in Fresno, they didn’t use magazines at all.

Both incidents involved .357 Magnum revolvers and both handguns were reloaded at least once, authorities said. According to ABC News, before Muhammad was arrested, he managed to get off “16 rounds in one minute at four places within a block.” Making matters worse, Muhammad is a convicted felon who shouldn’t have had a firearm, but California’s gun control laws didn’t prevent that, either.

Anderson, who walked into an elementary school and killed his wife and one student, reloaded once using a speed loader. That didn’t take more than a few seconds, and the shooting was over before police arrived, despite the fact that they were there within seven minutes. Anderson’s last shot was a self-inflicted wound that cancelled his ticket.

Squirt Gun Brings School Expulsion

Make up your own mind about this: A 16-year-old student was expelled from an Alabama high school because she had a squirt gun on campus.

According to the Montgomery Advertiser, the Autauga County Board of Education expelled the teen girl, and now her family is “up in arms.” Her mother told the newspaper that a male classmate had “handed “ the water pistol to the girl in the school hallway.

The family has retained an attorney. He wants he school board to retract the expulsion and change the girl’s record to reflect a “voluntary withdrawal,” according to the Washington Times. The newspaper said the family is willing to “finance, if necessary, litigation.”

