From Bond Arms, the Old Glory Package is a .45 Long Colt/.410 with a 3.5-inch barrel. It’s laser etched and Cerakote finished with a matching holster and additional .357/.38 barrel. The over/under weighs 21.6 oz. and has an overall length of 5.5 inches. The single-action trigger has a 6.5-lb. pull.

(817) 573-4445

www.americanhandgunner.com/company/bond-arms-inc