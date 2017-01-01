Browning 1911 Pistol

Browning introduces several new pistol models for 2017. The Black Label 1911-380 Medallion Pro will be available in Full Size and Compact versions. It features a matte black finish on the frame, blackened stainless steel finish with silver brush polished flats on the side of the slide and grips with checkered rosewood with gold Buckmark. A Buck Mark Field Target Suppressor-Ready .22 LR model features a heavy round 5.5-inch barrel in a matte blued finish — a thread protector is included. The Buck Mark Lite Flute UFX features a 5.5-inch steel barrel with alloy sleeve and fluting in a matte blued finish.

